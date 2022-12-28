Ed Helms Says Starring In 'The Hangover' Was 'Very Overwhelming' As It Brought On 'A Whole New Level' Of Fame: 'I Was Spinning Out'

“I will say one of the — one of the craziest things about a massive jump into fame like that, and what I think people who have never dealt with that or been close to it just can’t understand, is the just total loss of control of your environment," he noted.

The comedian, who also appeared in The Hangover II and The Hangover III, also gave a shout-out to Cooper and Galifianakis for helping him navigate that crazy time in his life. “If it wasn’t for those guys, I don’t think I would’ve stayed sane,” the Father Figures lead stated. “But we all had each other to kind of be like, you know, I don’t know, just to commiserate and measure ourselves… and I think we kept each other from drifting too far. And being too unprofessional.”