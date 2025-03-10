It Ends With Us' Brandon Sklenar Addresses Wearing the Same Brooch as Costar Justin Baldoni Amid Director's Feud With Blake Lively
It Ends With Us star Brandon Sklenar is still remaining neutral when it comes to costars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's lawsuits.
While at the SXSW Festival on Sunday, March, 9, Sklenar clarified speculation that the flower brooch he wore earlier this month meant he was on Baldoni's side, as the latter wore the same pin to the August premiere of their movie.
"Honestly, no. I wish I could say there was," Sklenar, 34, replied when asked if there was some secret meaning to him wearing the brooch to Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party on March 2.
"That was a total happenstance. I woke up in the morning and saw an article and I was like, 'Oh, d---.' I literally had no idea," he explained. "I had an idea I wanted to wear like a floral brooch of some kind and that was the color that I liked the best. And, lo and behold, someone also wore that prior to me wearing it."
Fans thought the fashion accessary was the 1923 star's way of making a statement in the feud, as he captioned photos of his outfit, "Long live the (brooch)."
As OK! reported, Lively, 37, sued Baldoni for sexual harassment and claimed he orchestrated a smear campaign against her to ruin her career. The director, 41, denied her claims and filed a countersuit, accusing the Gossip Girl alum of trying to ruin his career and alleged she took over the creative direction of the flick.
When Sklenar was asked on a February episode of CBS Mornings if he's "Team Justin" or "Team Blake," he replied, "I’m team It Ends With Us."
The actor added that instead of the behind-the-scenes drama, he wanted "people to remember why we made the movie in the first place and what it stands for, just keeping the focus on that."
The star explained that being in the film made an impact on someone he knows who was in a domestic violence situation, sharing, "Me doing that film gave her the strength to change her life. It’s unfortunate that things get taken away from what the ethos of that thing is and it gets convoluted."
All of that being said, in December 2024, Sklenar appeared to show support for Lively, as on Instagram, he shared a link to details about her lawsuit and captioned the post, "For the love of God read this." He also tagged the blonde beauty in the upload and added a red heart emoji.
