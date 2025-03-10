It Ends With Us' Brandon Sklenar Addresses Wearing the Same Brooch as Costar Justin Baldoni Amid Director's Feud With Blake Lively

When Sklenar was asked on a February episode of CBS Mornings if he's "Team Justin" or "Team Blake," he replied, "I’m team It Ends With Us."

The actor added that instead of the behind-the-scenes drama, he wanted "people to remember why we made the movie in the first place and what it stands for, just keeping the focus on that."

The star explained that being in the film made an impact on someone he knows who was in a domestic violence situation, sharing, "Me doing that film gave her the strength to change her life. It’s unfortunate that things get taken away from what the ethos of that thing is and it gets convoluted."