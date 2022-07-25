Giving Her Support! Eiza Gonzalez Leaves Flirty Message Under Jason Momoa's Social Media Post
On again? Despite a seemingly hot and cold romance, Eiza Gonzalez sent a supportive and flirty message to Jason Momoa over social media. While promoting his AppleTV+ show, See, the actress took to the comment section to voice her excitement for the actor's latest project.
"Tune in and rewatch the Final chapter is coming ... Aloha J," Momoa wrote to his 17.1 million followers alongside the preview for his latest action series.
JASON MOMOA CARRIES DRUNK MAN OVER HIS SHOULDER & OUT OF NEW YORK'S BOWERY HOTEL AFTER UNRULY PATRON WAS ASKED TO LEAVE
"Ummmmm wow!" Gonzalez cheekily commented alongside two fire emojis. As OK! previously reported, following his split from wife Lisa Bonet, Momoa entered into a brief partnership with the Baby Driver star. However, the two recently decided to go their separate ways.
"They're just very different people," the insider dished of their decision. "They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public. They are in different life stages."
Despite calling it quits, the former couple had a run-in while in London where they were spotted making independent exits within moments of each other at a U.K. hotspot. Post-breakup, an insider dished that there was a possibility Momoa and Gonzalez could get back together — and it seems like that may actually be happening!
JASON MOMOA IS OFF THE MARKET! ACTOR DATING EIZA GONZÁLEZ AFTER LISA BONET SPLIT
The romance was the Aquaman star's first since splitting with the mother of his children, who he had been with since 2005. The duo share two kids, Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13.
"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," Momoa and Bonet said in their separation announcement.
"And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage," they continued. "We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."