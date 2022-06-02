Staying Neutral? Jason Momoa 'Liked' Both Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Post-Trial Statements

During the legal battle, some fans assumed Momoa — who has worked with Heard, 36, in Aquaman and its upcoming sequel — was siding with Depp, 58, as he began following the actor on Instagram during the sixth day of trial. At the time, he was already following his costar on the platform.

Though the Games of Thrones alum, 42, hasn't made a public comment on the ordeal, it was revealed that he played an instrumental part in Heard keeping her role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom despite fan backlash and petitions.