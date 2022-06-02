Staying Neutral? Jason Momoa 'Liked' Both Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Post-Trial Statements
After Johnny Depp came out victorious in his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, the exes each shared a message about the outcome on their social media pages. Dozens of celebrities — from Jennifer Aniston to Ian Somerhalder — made their opinions clear by giving the actor's post a "like," but at the moment, Jason Momoa is the only star to have given a thumbs-up to both messages.
During the legal battle, some fans assumed Momoa — who has worked with Heard, 36, in Aquaman and its upcoming sequel — was siding with Depp, 58, as he began following the actor on Instagram during the sixth day of trial. At the time, he was already following his costar on the platform.
Though the Games of Thrones alum, 42, hasn't made a public comment on the ordeal, it was revealed that he played an instrumental part in Heard keeping her role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom despite fan backlash and petitions.
As OK! previously reported, entertainment industry expert Kathryn Arnold reportedly stated Momoa and the movie's director James Wan were "adamant she was in the film." However, it was revealed her screen time as Mera — the love interest of Momoa's titular character — was "radically reduced."
In court, Heard said the final cut of the movie is a "very parred down version" of what was originally planned, and she believes the public's negative opinion of her led to the smaller part.
"I was given a script and given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character ... without giving any spoilers away ... depicted two characters fighting with each other," the mom-of-one said. "They basically took a bunch out of my role."
After Heard released her 2018 op-ed that painted her ex-husband as an abuser — the same article the jury found as defamatory — fans started a petition to get her removed from the second Aquaman flick, so when she lost the trial on Wednesday, June 1, the petition began making the rounds again.
It currently has just under 4.5 million signatures.