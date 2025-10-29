Why Is Elaine Hendrix Not on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Reason Behind the Star's Absence Revealed

Article continues below advertisement

Elaine Hendrix Was Set to Perform an Argentine Tango With Alan Bersten

Source: Disney/Andrew Eccles Elaine Hendrix was rushed to the hospital before her 'Dancing With the Stars' Halloween Night performance on October 28.

Elaine Hendrix was a no-show in the latest episode of Dancing With the Stars. For the DWTS Halloween Night episode on October 28, The Parent Trap actress and her dance partner, Alan Bersten, prepared to perform an Argentine tango to 2WEI and Bri Bryant's "Bad to the Bone."

Why Elaine Hendrix Missed 'Dancing With the Stars' Halloween Night Episode

Source: Disney/Andrew Eccles Elaine Hendrix shared an update from her hospital bed.

During rehearsals in the ballroom, Bersten said his partner "froze" and said she could not breathe because "something happened with her rib." Hendrix was carried off the dance floor on a stretcher and taken to the hospital by ambulance. After the intros, Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough announced Hendrix and Bersten were not present, as the Joan of Arcadia actress "suffered an injury in rehearsal this morning." "Right now, she's at the hospital being assessed," Ribeiro added. Despite the pair's absence, Ribeiro told viewers that Hendrix and Bersten "are still in the competition and "still need your votes." He added the score would be based on the duo's last full rehearsal; thus, DWTS played their clip.

'Dancing With the Stars' Judges Sent Well-Wishes to Elaine Hendrix

Source: Disney/Christopher Willard Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik were eliminated during the latest episode.

During the live show, DWTS judges shared an outpouring of love and support for the Proven Innocent actress. "First and foremost, we love you, Elaine," Derek Hough said. "We're sending you our best. Speedy recovery, truly." He later added, "It's really hard because we have to judge that, but I know Elaine tonight would have gone up 10 gears. She is a born performer. With that said, even in that rehearsal, still so, so impressive." Meanwhile, Cheryl Burke said she is a huge fan of the Dynasty star but reminded the dance partners to focus on "transitions" when they come back. "This would have been sensational," Bruno Tonioli expressed, while Carrie Ann Inaba added, "After last week's success, it would have taken her to another level. She's such a warrior, she's got to come back." Speaking with Julianne, Alan shared Elaine "is determined to come back and perform next week, if we are fortunate enough to make it." "The doctors have cleared her 100 percent. So, please vote," he added. The duo ended up scoring 32/40. They tied with Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik, who were eliminated during week seven. "This experience has meant everything to me. I cannot wait to talk about this in the future with my kids. I did this for my kids and I'm so grateful for the experience," Jen told Alfonso and Julianne after the announcement. Meanwhile, Jan praised his partner, saying, "She's a rockstar, that's all I'm gonna say."

Elaine Hendrix Discussed Past Injuries Before Her Recent Health Setback

Source: Disney/Frank Micelotta; @elaine4animals/Instagram Elaine Hendrix was involved in an accident when she was 21.