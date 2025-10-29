or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Dancing With the Stars
OK LogoPHOTOS

Why Is Elaine Hendrix Not on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Reason Behind the Star's Absence Revealed

elaine hendrix missed dancing with the stars halloween night
Source: ABC/Jose Alvarado, Jr.

Elaine Hendrix advanced on 'Dancing With the Stars' after surviving the elimination during the Halloween Night episode on October 28.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 29 2025, Published 7:11 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Elaine Hendrix Was Set to Perform an Argentine Tango With Alan Bersten

elaine hendrix missed dancing with the stars halloween night
Source: Disney/Andrew Eccles

Elaine Hendrix was rushed to the hospital before her 'Dancing With the Stars' Halloween Night performance on October 28.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

Elaine Hendrix was a no-show in the latest episode of Dancing With the Stars.

For the DWTS Halloween Night episode on October 28, The Parent Trap actress and her dance partner, Alan Bersten, prepared to perform an Argentine tango to 2WEI and Bri Bryant's "Bad to the Bone."

Article continues below advertisement

Why Elaine Hendrix Missed 'Dancing With the Stars' Halloween Night Episode

elaine hendrix missed dancing with the stars halloween night
Source: Disney/Andrew Eccles

Elaine Hendrix shared an update from her hospital bed.

During rehearsals in the ballroom, Bersten said his partner "froze" and said she could not breathe because "something happened with her rib." Hendrix was carried off the dance floor on a stretcher and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

After the intros, Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough announced Hendrix and Bersten were not present, as the Joan of Arcadia actress "suffered an injury in rehearsal this morning."

"Right now, she's at the hospital being assessed," Ribeiro added.

Despite the pair's absence, Ribeiro told viewers that Hendrix and Bersten "are still in the competition and "still need your votes." He added the score would be based on the duo's last full rehearsal; thus, DWTS played their clip.

MORE ON:
Dancing With the Stars

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Dancing With the Stars' Judges Sent Well-Wishes to Elaine Hendrix

elaine hendrix missed dancing with the stars halloween night
Source: Disney/Christopher Willard

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik were eliminated during the latest episode.

During the live show, DWTS judges shared an outpouring of love and support for the Proven Innocent actress.

"First and foremost, we love you, Elaine," Derek Hough said. "We're sending you our best. Speedy recovery, truly."

He later added, "It's really hard because we have to judge that, but I know Elaine tonight would have gone up 10 gears. She is a born performer. With that said, even in that rehearsal, still so, so impressive."

Meanwhile, Cheryl Burke said she is a huge fan of the Dynasty star but reminded the dance partners to focus on "transitions" when they come back.

"This would have been sensational," Bruno Tonioli expressed, while Carrie Ann Inaba added, "After last week's success, it would have taken her to another level. She's such a warrior, she's got to come back."

Speaking with Julianne, Alan shared Elaine "is determined to come back and perform next week, if we are fortunate enough to make it."

"The doctors have cleared her 100 percent. So, please vote," he added.

The duo ended up scoring 32/40. They tied with Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik, who were eliminated during week seven.

"This experience has meant everything to me. I cannot wait to talk about this in the future with my kids. I did this for my kids and I'm so grateful for the experience," Jen told Alfonso and Julianne after the announcement.

Meanwhile, Jan praised his partner, saying, "She's a rockstar, that's all I'm gonna say."

Elaine Hendrix Discussed Past Injuries Before Her Recent Health Setback

elaine hendrix missed dancing with the stars halloween night
Source: Disney/Frank Micelotta; @elaine4animals/Instagram

Elaine Hendrix was involved in an accident when she was 21.

Before Elaine and Alan's performance aired, she took to Instagram to tell fans they would still need to vote to keep her in the competition.

"Halloween is my favorite, and I'm devastated. 💔 I was beyond excited to share what we had worked so hard on, although you'll see a version of it. With your support, I'll be back in the ballroom next week. I want nothing more," Elaine shared.

She continued, "I'm sending all my love to Alan and the entire Dancing with the Stars team — (including @lisaannwalter. of course, she's with me). Thank you all for your love, your support, and your votes. I couldn't do this without you. 🫶🏼🎃 #DWTS #TeamPartnerTrap."

Weeks before she sustained a rib injury, Elaine revealed the car accident she was involved in at 21 had left her with arthritis and a titanium joint in her right foot, prompting her to temporarily stop dancing.

"After I stopped dancing, I do admit that I'm probably the worst at stretching," she told Women's Health. "So I'm trying to open up and stretch as much as I possibly can."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.