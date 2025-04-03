Elisabeth Moss Says Becoming a Mom While Filming 'The Handmaid's Tale' Was an 'Emotional Experience'
Elisabeth Moss welcomed her first child in the summer of 2024 while filming for The Handmaid’s Tale, a dystopian drama that follows themes of oppression, resistance and freedom.
While she hasn’t revealed the gender or name of her baby, Moss, 42, said she was fortunate for filming the Hulu series while carrying her little one.
“I feel like I approached it in a more intellectual way, almost,” the actress said about how becoming a mother deepened her connection with her character June Osborne.
“I definitely had a more emotional experience this season. It’s hard not to draw some sort of parallels. So, it definitely was a more emotional and visceral experience,” Moss added.
When asked what her biggest lesson as a first-time mom was, Moss jokingly said, “Sleep when they sleep.”
The actress also detailed how filming the sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale was “special” to her and her castmates. “I feel like it ended the way it was supposed to, with a lot of us that have worked together for a long time — a lot of the core crew. It was emotional in a more quiet way, that I think was really, sort of special to us,” she said.
Moss went on to hold her castmates in high regard, saying, “It’s like working with a garage full of Maseratis and Ferraris — it’s truly such a privilege… I love this story so much. I love playing this character.”
The actress first announced her pregnancy in January 2024 during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. When host Jimmy Kimmel asked Moss if she was pregnant or “just an incredibly committed method actor,” she responded, “A little bit of both… I’ve been really lucky. It's been going really well.”
However, before becoming a mom, Moss teetered on how comfortable she was with motherhood. "It's not for everybody, and I didn't know if it was going to be for me, but lately, I think it is,” she told Marie Claire. "I have no idea how I want to do it though or what the plan is."
The final season of The Handmaid’s Tale will air on Tuesday, April 8, on Hulu. Since its release in 2017, the series has garnered 15 Emmy wins. After its debut, Moss won a Primetime Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.