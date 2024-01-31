Elisabeth Moss Confirms She's Pregnant With Baby No. 1 After Rumors Swirl: Watch
Elisabeth Moss confirmed she's pregnant and expecting her first child while chatting with Jimmy Kimmel during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, January 30.
“Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?” the 56-year-old host asked the actress.
“A little bit of both,” the Mad Men alum, 41, said, adding that she's ben "really lucky" so far.
“It’s been going really well," she noted.
The blonde beauty, who did not disclose her due date, went on to ask Kimmel, who has four kids himself, if he had any advice for her.
“He said, ‘Bring Christmas lights to hang up [in the delivery room],’” Kimmel said of what comedic legend Bill Murray told him and his wife, Molly McNearney, before they welcomed children.
“Because the lighting is terrible in the room,” he added. “It’s Walmart-style lighting for this blessed event that’s going to happen and you don’t want that.”
“I think that’s a really good list, I like that,” Moss responded.
Moss, who was previously married to Fred Armisen, sparked pregnancy rumors when she was spotted rubbing her belly on set in Los Angeles in December 2023. At the time, she wore an oversized T-shirt and black sweatpants.
For the past few years, Moss has largely stayed out of the spotlight, and in 2018, she admitted she wasn't sure if motherhood was in the cards for her.
"It's not for everybody, and I didn't know if it was going to be for me, but lately, I think it is, she told Marie Claire at the time. "I have no idea how I want to do it though or what the plan is."
Moss is typically private about her love life. She got married to Armisen in 2009, but they separated eight months later.
She previously said she was happy they never had children together.
"I'm glad that I'm not there. I'm glad that it didn't happen when I was 50. I'm glad I didn't have kids," the Hollywood star said. "And I got that out of the way. Hopefully. Like, that's probably not going to happen again."