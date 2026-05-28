Elizabeth Hurley, 60, Nearly Spill Out of Her Orange Bikini in Stunning Photos

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Elizabeth Hurley is proving age is just a number. The Bedazzled actress turned heads once again after sharing a stunning new bikini photo on Instagram while promoting her swimwear brand. In the sizzling snap, Hurley, 60, nearly spilled out of a neon orange bikini as she showed off her toned abs and glowing complexion.

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Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram Elizabeth Hurley stunned fans after posting a photo in a neon orange bikini while promoting her swimwear brand.

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The actress completed the beachy look with oversized vintage sunglasses and a wide-brimmed jute hat while posing outdoors under the sunshine. “Last chance to get 25% off EVERYTHING @elizabethhurleybeach (www.elizabethhurley.com) 😉🧡 use code: BANKHOL25 at checkout 🧡 Ps. As always, using @clinique @cliniqueuk sunscreen xxxxx,” she wrote in the caption.

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Fans immediately flooded the comments section with praise for the actress and model. “You look amazing ❤️,” one admirer wrote. Another added, “Gorgeous!!! ☀️❤️☀️.” “the best,” her son, Damian, sweetly commented. “You look fantastic, love you,” another fan gushed.

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The latest bikini moment comes just weeks after Hurley shared her personal tips for taking the perfect swimsuit photo. On Friday, May 8, the British beauty posted another glamorous series of bikini snaps while relaxing poolside in a white striped two-piece and oversized brown sunglasses. In one photo, Hurley leaned back toward the sun as she flaunted her slim figure. "Being photographed in a bikini can be scary so here’s my number one tip," Hurley wrote in the caption. "LIE DOWN!!"

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Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram The actress showed off her toned physique while accessorizing the beachy look with sunglasses and a wide-brim hat.

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She continued by revealing her simple trick for getting flattering photos in difficult lighting conditions. "Even in hideous overhead light, or with nasty hi-def camera phones (these were taken on a phone in direct sunlight) if you s-t-r-e-t-c-h out enough and wear sunglasses you’ll look fine 🩷Thank me later 😉," she shared.

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Fans loved both the advice and Hurley’s confidence. "Thanks for the tip, Elizabeth, but you look great in every picture and in every pose. I love your beachwear, it's simply the best," one user commented. "And she is in her sixties?? God bless THE Queen!" another person wrote. A third follower added, "Can't believe Elizabeth ever has taken a bad photo wearing a bikini." "This woman never ages against all odds," someone else chimed in. "Omg your body is insane, how are you 60 ?👏" another fan asked.

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Source: MEGA Elizabeth Hurley recently shared bikini posing advice and encouraged fans to 'LIE DOWN!!' for flattering photos.

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Hurley has also previously opened up about the importance of good lighting when it comes to swimsuit photos. In a July 2025 Instagram post, the actress explained why she avoids harsh sunlight while shooting beachwear campaigns.

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Source: MEGA The model also revealed that sunrise and sunset provide the best lighting for swimsuit pictures.

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