Elizabeth Hurley, 60, Flashes Toned Torso in Beachy Bikini Shots as She Shares Her Tricks for Getting the Perfect Photo

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Elizabeth Hurley shared her top tricks and tips for posing in a bikini on social media. The British bombshell, 60, posted some hot snaps on Instagram Friday, May 8, by the pool in her swimsuit alongside her advice for getting the perfect camera shot.

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Source: @ELIZABETHHURLEY1/INSTAGRAM Elizabeth Hurley, 60, flaunted her toned physique in a slew of new photos as she shared her top tips for posing in a bikini.

The Gossip Girl alum donned a white striped two-piece and large brown sunglasses as she soaked up the sun. In one shot, she threw her head back as she flaunted her toned and slimmed physique.

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Elizabeth Hurley Shared Her Advice for Getting the Best Swimsuit Shots

Source: @ELIZABETHHURLEY1/INSTAGRAM Fans loved how the actress looked in her bikini snapshots.

"Being photographed in a bikini can be scary so here’s my number one tip," Hurley began her caption. "LIE DOWN!!" "Even in hideous overhead light, or with nasty hi-def camera phones (these were taken on a phone in direct sunlight) if you s-t-r-e-t-c-h out enough and wear sunglasses you’ll look fine 🩷Thank me later 😉," she urged. Fans loved the model's suggestions and also couldn't believe she was 60-years-old. "Thanks for the tip, Elizabeth, but you look great in every picture and in every pose. I love your beachwear, it's simply the best," one user wrote in her comments section.

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The Model Previously Divulged Her Secrets for Good Camera Lighting

Source: @ELIZABETHHURLEY1/INSTAGRAM 'This woman never ages against all odds.' a user gushed.

"And she is in her sixties?? God bless THE Queen!" another fan said, while a third noted: "Can't believe Elizabeth ever has taken a bad photo wearing a bikini." "This woman never ages against all odds," someone else chimed in. "Omg your body is insane, how are you 60 ?👏" another person gushed. In a July 2025 post, Hurley also shared on social media how to get good camera lighting. "BAN overhead sunlight," she penned alongside another sizzling photo. "When shooting bikinis, sunrise or sunset are your best friends 😉 We shot this at 7am… By 8am, I was lounging around in one of my equally flattering @elizabethhurleybeach kaftans, feeling glamorous AND shielded from the lethal sun."

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus Went Public With Their Relationship Last Year

Source: @ELIZABETHHURLEY1/INSTAGRAM Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley went to the Stagecoach music festival last month.