Elizabeth Hurley, 60, Shares Beach Photo Secrets in Stunning Leopard-Print Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley is making waves this holiday season with a stunning bikini snap that’s sure to inspire her Instagram followers. The 60-year-old actress and model posted a sultry photo on December 27, showcasing her leopard-print bikini design, which features eye-catching metal chain detailing.

“Life’s a beach,” Hurley captioned the post, striking a pose with one hand on her hip, exuding confidence. Her signature smoky eye and glossy lips accentuated her youthful glow, while her layered brunette hair cascaded to her shoulders. Subtle gold hoop earrings added just the right touch. While Hurley looks flawless, she took the opportunity to share her top tips for capturing the ideal beach photo.

Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram The 60-year-old wore a leopard-print bikini with chain details.

“When I shot my first American Vogue cover (in a bikini, of course), the extraordinary Steven Meisel taught me how vital backlighting was for a flattering beach pic — to this day I heed his wisdom,” she revealed, proudly showing off her @elizabethhurleybeach line.

Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram The star revealed her top tip for beach photos is proper backlighting.

The chic Cheetah Bikini, priced at $182, is available on her brand's website, showcasing her fashion prowess as both a model and designer.

Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram Elizabeth Hurley also celebrated Christmas with boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus.

This isn’t the first time Hurley has shared her bikini expertise. Back in October, she posted a series of photos wearing a mint green bikini, revealing her “secret to flattering bikini pics? STRETCH!” Just weeks later, she demonstrated her advice again in a bright red bikini with her arms raised in the air.

