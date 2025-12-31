or
Article continues below advertisement
Elizabeth Hurley, 60, Shares Beach Photo Secrets in Stunning Leopard-Print Bikini

photo of Elizabeth Hurley.
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley showed off her leopard-print bikini, as she revealed her beach photo secrets.

Profile Image

Dec. 31 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth Hurley is making waves this holiday season with a stunning bikini snap that’s sure to inspire her Instagram followers.

The 60-year-old actress and model posted a sultry photo on December 27, showcasing her leopard-print bikini design, which features eye-catching metal chain detailing.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

“Life’s a beach,” Hurley captioned the post, striking a pose with one hand on her hip, exuding confidence.

Her signature smoky eye and glossy lips accentuated her youthful glow, while her layered brunette hair cascaded to her shoulders. Subtle gold hoop earrings added just the right touch.

While Hurley looks flawless, she took the opportunity to share her top tips for capturing the ideal beach photo.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The 60-year-old wore a leopard-print bikini with chain details.
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

The 60-year-old wore a leopard-print bikini with chain details.

Article continues below advertisement

“When I shot my first American Vogue cover (in a bikini, of course), the extraordinary Steven Meisel taught me how vital backlighting was for a flattering beach pic — to this day I heed his wisdom,” she revealed, proudly showing off her @elizabethhurleybeach line.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The star revealed her top tip for beach photos is proper backlighting.
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

The star revealed her top tip for beach photos is proper backlighting.

Article continues below advertisement

The chic Cheetah Bikini, priced at $182, is available on her brand's website, showcasing her fashion prowess as both a model and designer.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Elizabeth Hurley also celebrated Christmas with boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus.
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley also celebrated Christmas with boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn’t the first time Hurley has shared her bikini expertise. Back in October, she posted a series of photos wearing a mint green bikini, revealing her “secret to flattering bikini pics? STRETCH!” Just weeks later, she demonstrated her advice again in a bright red bikini with her arms raised in the air.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

On Christmas Day, Hurley opted for a cozy look, sharing a playful photo alongside her boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus, 64. The couple matched in festive red Fair Isle onesies topped with reindeer headbands, marking their first holiday together after going Instagram official on Easter.

“Billy Ray is fabulous. We’re very happy, very happy,” she told The Sunday Times this year, adding they spent the summer in the U.K.

“He loves it,” she said. “Obviously, he loves England. The weather is nicer here in the summer than it is in Tennessee.”

“He lives 40 minutes outside of Nashville,” she continued. “It’s so beautiful. Funnily enough, it actually looks a lot like England. Probably the equivalent of Surrey.”

