Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Fabulous Figure In Glamorous Bedazzled Bodysuit
Elizabeth Hurley was feeling Bedazzled this holiday season! The Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery actress took to Instagram to show off her glam New Year's look as she reflected on the ups and downs of the past year.
"A bittersweet goodbye to 2022, a year of both extremely happy and deeply sad memories," she captioned an Instagram carousel on Sunday, January 1. "Here’s to 2023 and hoping everyone's dreams come true ❤️❤️."
In the sultry snapshots, Hurley, 57, was all smiles as she flaunted her curves in a nearly-nude, figure-hugging onesie covered in sequins and crystals. She accessorized the sexy ensemble with a gold crown that appeared to mimic sun rays bursting from her hair and silver hoop earrings.
Other photos showed the Bedazzled star hugging friends and posing alongside her son, Damian, 20, whom she shares with ex Steve Bing.
"HAPPY HAPPY SUPER NEW YEAR , LOV U and LOV my babyD …miss u both CIAO BACIIIIII 🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉✌️," Italian actor Edoardo Costa wrote in the comments section, while The Sex Lives of College Girls actress Yasmin Kassim replied, "Oh my goodness this outfit is INCREDIBLE."
And when it comes to amazing fashion looks, Hurley has a closet full of them! The mother-of-one recently spilled that she has left film sets with many of her famous movie costumes throughout the years.
"I still have them in the suitcase I flew back from L.A. in, in the attic, 20 years later," Hurley spilled in an interview with Vulture of her Bedazzled wardrobe, noting that her son tells her: "You gotta get them out, they could have moths!"
But she didn't only rock those slinky dresses as the Devil in the comedy classic — Hurley also helped design her character's signature, sensual look.
"When I saw how Brendan [Fraser] was going to play it, I knew that gothic and black would scare him. What he needed was the pinup," she explained at the time. "'Let’s be this fantasy woman that he’s seeing on adverts for cars.' Versace made some costumes. Fendi made some costumes. Patrick Cox made some costumes. We got some beautiful stuff."