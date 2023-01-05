Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Fabulous Figure In Glamorous Bedazzled Bodysuit

Elizabeth Hurley was feeling Bedazzled this holiday season! The Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery actress took to Instagram to show off her glam New Year's look as she reflected on the ups and downs of the past year.

"A bittersweet goodbye to 2022, a year of both extremely happy and deeply sad memories," she captioned an Instagram carousel on Sunday, January 1. "Here’s to 2023 and hoping everyone's dreams come true ❤️❤️."