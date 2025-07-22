Elizabeth Hurley, 60, Sizzles in Red-Hot Bikini During Monaco Vacation: Photo
Elizabeth Hurley turned up the heat in Monaco.
The actress, 60, flaunted her ageless physique in a fiery red bikini during a sunny getaway to Monaco on Monday, July 21.
Elizabeth Hurley's Risqué Bikini in Monaco
Hurley bared her cleavage in a scandalous two-piece from her own swimwear brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. The cheeky bathing suit featured gold chain detailing between the b------ and at the hips for extra flair. The Gossip Girl alum paired her look with extra-large, square sunglasses as she snapped a mirror selfie from a bathroom. A scenic mountain backdrop and the ocean were positioned behind her.
"Thank you to my wonderful friend @tamaramellon for a few days in paradise 💗 #Monaco," Hurley wrote, crediting Jimmy Choo co-founder Tamara Mellon for organizing the trip.
"Loved having some quality time 😘💨💋," the fashion mogul replied.
Hurley's son, Damian, 23, commented a red heart, bubbles and a shell emoji.
"In the '90s she was in her prime, in the early 2000s in her prime, 10 years ago in her prime, today in her prime, and in 10 years… still in her prime!!! 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️," a fan added.
Elizabeth Hurley's Recent Swimsuit Snaps
On Tuesday, July 15, Elizabeth once again stripped down to a sultry swimsuit during a tropical getaway. She donned a busty turquoise two-piece as she mugged for the camera with damp strands.
"Early morning swim in paradise ❤️ #nofilter — but lots of last night’s @esteelauder Sumptuous Mascara 😉," she wrote on the Instagram post.
On July 13, she published an image in a beige swimsuit while revealing her secret to snapping the perfect bikini photo.
"The secret to flattering bikini pics? BAN overhead sunlight 🤣," she captioned the social media share. "When shooting bikinis, sunrise or sunset are your best friends 😉 We shot this at 7am… By 8am, I was lounging around in one of my equally flattering @elizabethhurleybeach kaftans, feeling glamorous AND shielded from the lethal sun ♥️."
Earlier this month, she sported the same red top as her Monaco attire, this time, paired with cheetah-print bottoms.
"Every day of my life is bikini day… But somehow I missed posting for official International Bikini Day!!! Here’s a pic from my hol in Greece to make up for it 💋 Ps. I’m wearing @elizabethhurleybeach of course ♥️," she said.
"!!!!! Mama this is beautiful xxx," Damian gushed from the comments section.
"The woman doesn’t age… 😍😍😍," one social media user added.