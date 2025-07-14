Elizabeth Hurley, 60, Displays Six-Pack Abs in Busty Nude Bikini: Photo
Elizabeth Hurley popped out of a tiny bikini in a stunning new summer snap.
The actress, 60, donned a two-piece from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection on Sunday, July 13.
Hurley sported a beige design featuring gold chain detailing on the hips, accessorized with a simple pendant necklace. She wore her long, brunette locks loose as she gazed out into the sun during golden hour.
"The secret to flattering bikini pics? BAN overhead sunlight 🤣," she captioned her Instagram post. "When shooting bikinis, sunrise or sunset are your best friends 😉 We shot this at 7am… By 8am, I was lounging around in one of my equally flattering @elizabethhurleybeach kaftans, feeling glamorous AND shielded from the lethal sun ♥️."
Hurley's 23-year-old son, Damian, flooded the comments section with red heart emojis.
"Billy Ray is such a lucky man ❤️," one fan wrote, referring to her boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus.
Elizabeth Hurley's Provocative Summer Photos
Earlier this month, Elizabeth once again flaunted a bikini from her brand as she soaked in the sun in Greece. Her toned physique was on full display as she rocked a cleavage-baring red top and leopard-print bottoms.
"Every day of my life is bikini day… But somehow I missed posting for official International Bikini Day!!! Here’s a pic from my hol[iday] in Greece to make up for it 💋," she wrote in a July 8 Instagram post.
"!!!!! Mama this is beautiful xxx," Damian added.
Elizabeth Hurley's Relationship With Billy Ray Cyrus
Elizabeth's streak of sultry images comes amid her fresh romance with Billy Ray. The duo confirmed their relationship on Easter with a social media share of him kissing her on the cheek.
"She’s very private about her love life, but it’s no secret she is having fun with Billy Ray and a whole lot more men pursuing her," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "She says she’s living her best life and has no qualms about turning 60."
The Gossip Girl alum — who turned 60 on June 10 — reportedly told her inner circle about her new man before hard-launching to the public.
"Her friends have known about it for a while as it’s not a new thing," another source said, noting she "had sworn them all to secrecy, and they didn’t tell anyone outside of her tight circle of mostly gay men."
However, her friends weren't too shocked by the big news.
"Now that she’s announced it, everyone is chattering about it Liz has a history of dating eccentric guys, so it’s not a huge surprise she’d fall for Billy," the insider noted.