OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Elizabeth Hurley
PHOTOS

Elizabeth Hurley, 60, Puts Her Cleavage Front and Center as She Sizzles in Aqua Bikini: Photo

Photo of Elizabeth Hurley
Source: MEGA/@elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley scorched in a bright blue swimsuit during a beach getaway.

By:

July 16 2025, Published 12:44 p.m. ET

Elizabeth Hurley took the plunge in a busty aqua bikini.

The actress, 60, stepped aside from the beach for a steamy snapshot on Tuesday, July 15.

elizabeth hurley sizzles aqua bikini romance billy ray cyrus heats up photo
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley bared her cleavage in a blue bikini.

Hurley posed from the waist up in a cleavage-baring blue two-piece. Her hair was messy and damp, as if she had just stepped out of the water, but her mascara stayed intact.

"Early morning swim in paradise ❤️ #nofilter — but lots of last night’s @esteelauder Sumptuous Mascara 😉," she wrote on the Instagram post.

"How do you age like a fine wine and not even take off your makeup? No fair! 😂," one fan gushed in the comments section.

Elizabeth Hurley's Other Bikini Snaps

elizabeth hurley sizzles aqua bikini romance billy ray cyrus heats up photo
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley shared her 'secret to flattering bikini pics.'

On July 13, the Gossip Girl alum donned a design from her own Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection. She glanced off into the sun while sporting a beige bikini with gold chain detailing.

"The secret to flattering bikini pics? BAN overhead sunlight 🤣," she captioned the social media share. "When shooting bikinis, sunrise or sunset are your best friends 😉 We shot this at 7am… By 8am, I was lounging around in one of my equally flattering @elizabethhurleybeach kaftans, feeling glamorous AND shielded from the lethal sun ♥️."

MORE ON:
Elizabeth Hurley

elizabeth hurley sizzles aqua bikini romance billy ray cyrus heats up photo
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley frequently posts in swimsuits.

One week prior, Hurley once again stripped down to model a bathing suit from her clothing brand. This time, the TV star rocked a bright red swimsuit top and tiny cheetah-print bottoms as a pair of sunglasses dangled in her hand.

"Every day of my life is bikini day...But somehow I missed posting for official International Bikini Day!!!" she wrote. "Here’s a pic from my hol[iday] in Greece to make up for it 💋 Ps. I’m wearing @elizabethhurleybeach of course ♥️."

Elizabeth Hurley's Whirlwind Romance With Billy Ray Cyrus

elizabeth hurley sizzles aqua bikini romance billy ray cyrus heats up photo
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus confirmed their relationship in April.

Things are reportedly better than ever between Hurley and her boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus.

"She’s very private about her love life, but it’s no secret she is having fun with Billy Ray and a whole lot more men pursuing her," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "She says she’s living her best life."

The couple announced their relationship on Easter in April, and Hurley is particularly smitten.

"I think people found Billy and I being together a little surprising," she told a news outlet on Tuesday, May 13, during the B----- Cancer Research Foundation’s Hot Pink Party. "It’s not surprising to me because we’re actually quite similar and get on extremely well. There has been quite a reaction."

The actress continued, "We both like to laugh a lot, and we both love the country. And we both love country music, both love movies. We’ve got a lot in common — and cowboy boots, definitely."

