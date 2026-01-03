or
Elizabeth Hurley, 60, Turns Heads in Tiny White Bikini as She Celebrates NYE With BF Billy Ray Cyrus at James Bond-Themed Bash: Photos

Photo of Elizabeth Hurley
Source: MEGA; @elizabethhurley/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley turned heads in a tiny, white bikini while attending a festive James Bond-themed New Year's Eve party with her boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Jan. 3 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Elizabeth Hurley's year is starting brighter than ever, flaunting her toned figure in a teeny bikini to kick off the new year.

“Happy New Year 💋 Starting 2026 with a bang 💃🏻 #007Party,” Hurley, 60, captioned a carousel of sultry photos posted via Instagram on Thursday, January 1.

Elizabeth Hurley Stunned in an All-White Bikini

Photo of Elizabeth Hurley's James Bond-themed outfit hit the mark on New Year's Eve.
Source: @elizabethhurley/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley's James Bond-themed outfit hit the mark on New Year's Eve.

Hurley channeled her inner Bond girl for the themed party, striking a sizzling pose in a tiny, white bikini that showcased her washboard abs.

Her bikini top was accented with a dainty bow in the middle, while the coordinating bottoms featured a playful belt loop holding a toy gun. She elevated the look with a glamorous, full-length white fur coat and sparkling hoop earrings.

Fans Were Obsessed With Elizabeth Hurley's James Bond-Themed Look

image of Fans gushed over the actress' look.
Source: MEGA

Fans gushed over the actress' look.

In another snap, Hurley’s boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus, was spotted in a sleek all-black suit and tie, smiling as he stood behind her with a group of friends.

“You should have been a Bond Girl!!” one fan pointed out in the comments section, while another admirer added, “ARE YOU KIDDING ME WITH HOW GREAT YOU LOOK?”

“I’ve failed at life if I don’t look this good at 60 🤯🤯🤯,” a third added.

The “Achy Breaky Heart” artist, 64, couldn’t help but leave a comment on his girlfriend’s sultry post, writing, “Talk about a banger of a way to welcome in the New Year ❤️ I love you Baby ❤️❤️.”

Elizabeth Hurley Went Public With Billy Ray Romance in 2025

Photo of Elizabeth Hurley confirmed her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus in April 2025.
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Hurley confirmed her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus in April 2025.

Hurley and Cyrus went public with their relationship last year, making it Instagram official on Easter 2025 with an adorable, PDA-filled post.

Only one month later, the Hannah Montana alum and Gossip Girl actress made their red carpet debut in Rome.

"We are very happy, we both love country music, we both love the country, and we both love our kids. We're happy together," Hurley told the press at an event in May 2025.

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Met in 2022

Photo of Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus both appeared in the film 'Christmas in Paradise.'
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus both appeared in the film 'Christmas in Paradise.'

The pair first met while on the set of the holiday film Christmas in Paradise in 2022, though their romance didn't spark till years later.

"We did very few scenes together but the couple times we were in the same scene there was a chemistry there," Cyrus recounted. "We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot."

