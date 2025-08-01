or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Elizabeth Hurley
OK LogoNEWS

Elizabeth Hurley, 60, and Mom Angela, 85, Twin in Animal-Print Swimsuits: Hot Photos

elizabeth hurley animal print swimsuit
Source: MEGA;@elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley and her mom, Angela, stunned in matching swimsuits for her 85th birthday celebration.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 1 2025, Published 8:31 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth Hurley and her mom, Angela Mary Hurley, just proved that age is truly just a number!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Elizabeth Hurley and her mom wore matching swimsuits for Angela Hurley’s 85th birthday.
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley and her mom wore matching swimsuits for Angela Hurley’s 85th birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

The 60-year-old actress rang in her mother’s 85th birthday wearing matching animal-print swimsuits from her own swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

“Twinning with my mama ♥️ We just celebrated her 85th birthday, in @elizabethhurleybeach of course 😉,” Elizabeth captioned the adorable Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

The Bedazzled star showed off her figure in a $91 leopard-print string bikini, paired with a breezy white embroidered cover-up that featured delicate button detailing. Her mom, Angela, opted for the one-piece version of the same animal-print design ($175) and wore the same white cover-up.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Both suits are from the actress' own beachwear brand.
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Both suits are from the actress' own beachwear brand.

Article continues below advertisement

The duo posed in a vibrant garden filled with pink blooms and lush greenery, arms around each other, both all smiles in their matching looks.

MORE ON:
Elizabeth Hurley

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, fans and friends flocked to the comments section.

Elizabeth’s son, Damian, wrote, “🥹♥️♥️♥️.”

“OMG!!!! Now I see where you get your beauty! Wow!!!” one admirer raved, while another added, “Happy Birthday to your mom❤️🎂🎂❤️🎉❤❤❤❤❤🎉 you both look so beautiful and gorgeous and amazing❤️❤️🥰❤️😍😍😍.”

“You won the good genes lottery for sure,” someone else chimed in.

“Gorgeous girls, Happy Birthday mama, 🩷🤗💕🎉🥂,” a fourth fan added.

Article continues below advertisement

The post follows a string of sweet updates from Elizabeth’s personal life — especially her romance with country star Billy Ray Cyrus.

She recently shared snaps of them holding up a tortoise, writing in the caption, "Oh my… pic 1 is a tortoise we found in the garden in Tennessee at Easter… and pic 2 is one we just found one in Herefordshire! All hail!"

Article continues below advertisement
image of Elizabeth Hurley is also making headlines for her romance with Billy Ray Cyrus.
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley is also making headlines for her romance with Billy Ray Cyrus.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Realtor.com, the couple snapped the latest pic at Elizabeth’s dreamy $8 million estate in Herefordshire, England — where they seem to be soaking up a carefree summer together.

The pair first went public in April with a cheeky Easter post showing the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer kissing the Gossip Girl alum on the cheek. Since then, they’ve made their red carpet debut in Rome and haven’t looked back.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The couple is enjoying their time together at the 'Bedazzled' star's estate in England.
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

The couple is enjoying their time together at the 'Bedazzled' star's estate in England.

The couple originally met in 2022 while filming Christmas in Paradise, but sparks didn’t fly until much later.

"We did very few scenes together but the couple times we were in the same scene there was a chemistry there," Billy Ray explained in an interview. "We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot."

He added, "The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different, but in some very strange way, we had way more in common than we had different."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.