Elizabeth Hurley, 60, and Mom Angela, 85, Twin in Animal-Print Swimsuits: Hot Photos
Elizabeth Hurley and her mom, Angela Mary Hurley, just proved that age is truly just a number!
The 60-year-old actress rang in her mother’s 85th birthday wearing matching animal-print swimsuits from her own swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.
“Twinning with my mama ♥️ We just celebrated her 85th birthday, in @elizabethhurleybeach of course 😉,” Elizabeth captioned the adorable Instagram post.
The Bedazzled star showed off her figure in a $91 leopard-print string bikini, paired with a breezy white embroidered cover-up that featured delicate button detailing. Her mom, Angela, opted for the one-piece version of the same animal-print design ($175) and wore the same white cover-up.
The duo posed in a vibrant garden filled with pink blooms and lush greenery, arms around each other, both all smiles in their matching looks.
Naturally, fans and friends flocked to the comments section.
Elizabeth’s son, Damian, wrote, “🥹♥️♥️♥️.”
“OMG!!!! Now I see where you get your beauty! Wow!!!” one admirer raved, while another added, “Happy Birthday to your mom❤️🎂🎂❤️🎉❤❤❤❤❤🎉 you both look so beautiful and gorgeous and amazing❤️❤️🥰❤️😍😍😍.”
“You won the good genes lottery for sure,” someone else chimed in.
“Gorgeous girls, Happy Birthday mama, 🤗💕🎉🥂,” a fourth fan added.
The post follows a string of sweet updates from Elizabeth’s personal life — especially her romance with country star Billy Ray Cyrus.
She recently shared snaps of them holding up a tortoise, writing in the caption, "Oh my… pic 1 is a tortoise we found in the garden in Tennessee at Easter… and pic 2 is one we just found one in Herefordshire! All hail!"
According to Realtor.com, the couple snapped the latest pic at Elizabeth’s dreamy $8 million estate in Herefordshire, England — where they seem to be soaking up a carefree summer together.
The pair first went public in April with a cheeky Easter post showing the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer kissing the Gossip Girl alum on the cheek. Since then, they’ve made their red carpet debut in Rome and haven’t looked back.
The couple originally met in 2022 while filming Christmas in Paradise, but sparks didn’t fly until much later.
"We did very few scenes together but the couple times we were in the same scene there was a chemistry there," Billy Ray explained in an interview. "We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot."
He added, "The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different, but in some very strange way, we had way more in common than we had different."