Article continues below advertisement
Elizabeth Hurley Raves Over 'Surprising' Romance With Billy Ray Cyrus: 'We're Actually Quite Similar'

elizabeth hurley billy ray cyrus romance
Elizabeth Hurley opened up about her 'surprising' romance with Billy Ray Cyrus.

By:

May 14 2025, Published 7:52 a.m. ET

Elizabeth Hurley is falling hard — and she’s not hiding it.

The Strictly Confidential star recently opened up about her unexpected relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus, and while the world may be scratching their heads, she thinks they belong together.

“I think people found Billy and I being together a little surprising,” Hurley gushed on Tuesday, May 13, during the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Hot Pink Party to a news outlet.

celebrity couple elizabeth billy ray
The pair have bonded over their shared love of music and movies.

“It’s not surprising to me because we’re actually quite similar and get on extremely well,” she added. “There has been quite a reaction.”

Hurley, who hosted the gala as her son, Damian, 23, accompanied her, shared what why she clicks with the country star.

“We both like to laugh a lot, and we both love the country,” she revealed. “And we both love country music, both love movies. We’ve got a lot in common — and cowboy boots, definitely.”

elizabeth hurley son damian
Elizabeth Hurley attended the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Hot Pink Party with her son, Damian.

The couple made things Instagram official over Easter, with a cozy pic of Cyrus kissing her on the cheek, as OK! previously reported.

A source told a news outlet, "[They] are enjoying life together and wanted to make it public. They have nothing to hide."

Another insider added that they had been quietly dating for four months before announcing it to the world.

"Liz’s friends have known about it for a while. It’s not a new thing," the source said. "She had sworn them to secrecy, and they didn’t tell anyone outside her tight circle."

billy ray cyrus new girlfriend
Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus made their relationship Instagram official on Easter.

Cyrus, who first met Hurley in 2022 while filming Christmas in Paradise on the Caribbean island of Nevis — right after his split from ex-wife Tish Cyrus — said their connection started subtly.

"We did very few scenes together but the couple times we were in the same scene there was a chemistry there," he said. "We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot."

He added, "The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different, but in some very strange way, we had way more in common than we had different."

elizabeth hurley dating billy ray
The two first met in 2022.

After filming wrapped, they went their separate ways — until a text changed everything.

"Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I’m in your corner; you’ve got a friend in your corner,” Hurley had written, according to Cyrus.

It caught him completely off guard — but in the best way.

"So, I text back, I go, ‘Who is this?’ And it’s like, ‘Elizabeth Hurley.’ Of all the people to reach out to me in that second that maybe I needed most… this friend who made me laugh," he shared.

Cyrus didn’t hold back when praising her, as he called Hurley “impressively brilliant.”

“[She’s] a great human being,” he said. "If all we ever were [is] the friends that we are, I would take that. She reminds me a lot of Dolly Parton. She’s a very smart businesswoman. If you can laugh together, you can make it through everything."

Page Six interviewed Hurley.

