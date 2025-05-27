Billy Ray Cyrus Calls Elizabeth Hurley 'My Beautiful Girlfriend' After Stars Walk Their First Red Carpet Together

The stars first went public with their romance in April, when they uploaded a joint Instagram post that pictured Cyrus kissing the Gossip Girl alum on the cheek while celebrating Easter.

The two first met in 2022 while filming Christmas in Paradise, the dad-of-six revealed in a recent interview.

"We did very few scenes together but the couple times we were in the same scene there was a chemistry there. We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot," recalled Cyrus, who at the time, had just split from ex-wife Tish Cyrus. "The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different, but in some very strange way, we had way more in common than we had different."