Billy Ray Cyrus Calls Elizabeth Hurley 'My Beautiful Girlfriend' After Stars Walk Their First Red Carpet Together
Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley aren't just keeping things casual, as the singer confirmed in a new social media post that they are indeed in a relationship.
On Monday, May 26, Cyrus uploaded an Instagram video that captured their recent trip to Italy.
"With my beautiful girlfriend in Rome ❤️," the "Achy Breaky Heart" crooner, 63, captioned his post, which showed the two walking while linking arms.
In the footage, the lovebirds were attending the Orizzonti | Rosso Exhibition Opening Dinner at Palazzo Barberini, where the actress, 59, stunned, in a bright pink, low-cut gown that featured long, dramatic cape sleeves. She accessorized with a pair of dangling statement earrings and a silver clutch purse.
The country star wore his usual cowboy hat, black leather hat, black pants and a pair of sunglasses. The outing marked the first time they walked a red carpet together.
When Did Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus Start Dating?
The stars first went public with their romance in April, when they uploaded a joint Instagram post that pictured Cyrus kissing the Gossip Girl alum on the cheek while celebrating Easter.
The two first met in 2022 while filming Christmas in Paradise, the dad-of-six revealed in a recent interview.
"We did very few scenes together but the couple times we were in the same scene there was a chemistry there. We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot," recalled Cyrus, who at the time, had just split from ex-wife Tish Cyrus. "The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different, but in some very strange way, we had way more in common than we had different."
How the Stars Reconnected After Losing Touch
However, the costars lost touch after filming concluded.
"We didn't speak for two years. I felt like, ‘Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?'" he said. "For me, at a certain point it was like, you can’t get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you."
He then randomly got a text from the British bombshell amid negative headlines about his rumored substance abuse and family drama.
"Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I’m in your corner; you’ve got a friend in your corner," Cyrus said of what Hurley messaged him.
"So, I text back, I go, ‘Who is this?’ And it’s like, ‘Elizabeth Hurley.’ Of all the people to reach out to me in that second that maybe I needed most… this friend who made me laugh," he raved.
The mom-of-one has also gushed over their relationship, and though she knows people think they may be an odd match, she insisted, "It’s not surprising to me because we’re actually quite similar and get on extremely well."
“We both like to laugh a lot, and we both love the country,” she shared. “And we both love country music, both love movies. We’ve got a lot in common — and cowboy boots, definitely.”