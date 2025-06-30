REALITY TV Rumored 'RHORI' Star Elizabeth McGraw Has Close Ties to Accused Drug Dealer: Report Source: @elizabethjosephmcgraw/Instagram Rumored 'RHORI' star Elizabeth McGraw has Links to an accused drug dealer, according to a new report.

Article continues below advertisement

Is there drama brewing already? One castmate fromThe Real Housewives of Rhode Island — which is supposed to release sometime this year — has ties to an accused drug dealer, according to a new report. As filming begins on the new Bravo franchise, a local outlet confirmed Elizabeth McGraw is being followed around by cameras, claiming she has ties to Dino Guilmette, a man facing seven felony charges, including intent to manufacture or deliver cocaine, perjury and obtaining property under false pretenses.

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth's Husband's Link to Dino

Source: @elizabethjosephmcgraw/Instagram Gerry McGraw, Elizabeth McGraw's husband, appears throughout court records in Dino Guilmette's case.

Guilmette has also been accused by the feds of being linked to an organized crime family, although he has not been proven guilty of anything to date. Elizabeth’s husband, Gerry McGraw,a big figure in Rhode Island’s cannabis industry, appears throughout court records in Dino’s case. Dino’s phone records show over 400 calls to Gerry and Elizabeth in one month — only second to alleged New England crime boss Matthew Guglielmetti.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Elizabeth 'Fronting' Dino's Operation?

Source: Instagram A hearing for Dino Guilmette is scheduled for next month.

A source dished to the feds they thought Elizabeth was “fronting” Dino’s operation. There is also a police report from May 2020 the feds obtained in which the cops went to Elizabeth and Gerry’s house due to a fight with Dino. The cops were able to mitigate the “disturbance,” and no arrests were made. To date, Dino’s case remains ongoing, and a hearing is scheduled for next month.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Dolores Catania Joining 'RHORI'

Source: Bravo 'RHONJ' star Dolores Catania is joining 'RHORI.'

As OK! reported, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania is set to join the new show in some capacity. While a source noted Bravo’s “refusing to give her a label” in terms of her role on the show, they insisted Dolores is “more like a long-term guest.” “She may come on for events in the beginning and/or at the end,” they elaborated. “They aren’t building the show around her being a large part of it, but she’s definitely going to be involved for sure.”

'No One Knows What the Future Holds'

Source: Bravo Dolores Catania's exact role on 'RHORI' remains unknown.