Rumored 'RHORI' Star Elizabeth McGraw Has Close Ties to Accused Drug Dealer: Report
Is there drama brewing already? One castmate fromThe Real Housewives of Rhode Island — which is supposed to release sometime this year — has ties to an accused drug dealer, according to a new report.
As filming begins on the new Bravo franchise, a local outlet confirmed Elizabeth McGraw is being followed around by cameras, claiming she has ties to Dino Guilmette, a man facing seven felony charges, including intent to manufacture or deliver cocaine, perjury and obtaining property under false pretenses.
Elizabeth's Husband's Link to Dino
Guilmette has also been accused by the feds of being linked to an organized crime family, although he has not been proven guilty of anything to date.
Elizabeth’s husband, Gerry McGraw,a big figure in Rhode Island’s cannabis industry, appears throughout court records in Dino’s case.
Dino’s phone records show over 400 calls to Gerry and Elizabeth in one month — only second to alleged New England crime boss Matthew Guglielmetti.
Is Elizabeth 'Fronting' Dino's Operation?
A source dished to the feds they thought Elizabeth was “fronting” Dino’s operation. There is also a police report from May 2020 the feds obtained in which the cops went to Elizabeth and Gerry’s house due to a fight with Dino. The cops were able to mitigate the “disturbance,” and no arrests were made.
To date, Dino’s case remains ongoing, and a hearing is scheduled for next month.
- Reality TV Shocker: 'RHONJ' Star Dolores Catania Moving to 'Real Housewives of Rhode Island' in Casting Shake-Up
- Dolores Catania's 'RHORI' Role in Flux as They're 'Refusing to Give Her a Label'
- 'RHONJ' Season 15 Update: Casting 'Talking' to 'New Women' as Original Stars Are 'Nervous' About Their Jobs, Source Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Dolores Catania Joining 'RHORI'
As OK! reported, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania is set to join the new show in some capacity.
While a source noted Bravo’s “refusing to give her a label” in terms of her role on the show, they insisted Dolores is “more like a long-term guest.”
“She may come on for events in the beginning and/or at the end,” they elaborated. “They aren’t building the show around her being a large part of it, but she’s definitely going to be involved for sure.”
'No One Knows What the Future Holds'
Prior to the update on exactly what her position on the show would be, multiple insiders confirmed the news about Dolores appearing on the new franchise, sharing she’s “going to rent a summer house” in Rhode Island.
“No one knows what the future holds in terms of her being there,” one source revealed, “as she could inevitably become a full-time cast member and move to Rhode Island if she takes off on that show.”
Dolores’ other show The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on pause, and no updates have been given about when production may begin again.