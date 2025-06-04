Dolores Catania's 'RHORI' Role in Flux as They're 'Refusing to Give Her a Label'
After OK! revealed that Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania will be appearing on The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, an insider dished on what her role will look like.
“Dolores will make pop-ins,” they shared. “It would be weird if she didn’t show up, as she is extremely close with one of the main cast members and has had a close friendship with her for many years.”
'A Long-Term Guest'
While OK! initially was informed Catania would be labeled a “friend of,” it seems this may be evolving, as the insider stated Bravo is “refusing to give her a label.” “She’s more like a long-term guest,” the insider elaborated. “She may come on for events in the beginning and/or at the end. They aren’t building the show around her being a large part of it, but she’s definitely going to be involved for sure.”
While filming for RHORI has yet to begin, the source dished it will start “at the end of the month.”
'No One Knows What the Future Holds'
In OK!’s initial report, multiple insiders confirmed the news about Catania appearing on the new franchise, sharing she’s “going to rent a summer house” in Rhode Island.
“No one knows what the future holds in terms of her being there,” one insider explained, “as she could inevitably become a full-time cast member and move to Rhode Island if she takes off on that show.”
One source didn’t feel like this was a good sign for RHONJ, stating, “They are moving the women onto new projects and new shows — and, with Andy [Cohen] having already drawn comparisons between RHONJ and RHORI, they are hoping with moving Dolores, fans of RHONJ will follow suit and the new show will have an automatic, built-in audience.”
'RHONJ' Is Not Dead
While the future may seem grim for RHONJ, Cohen recently gave a rare update on the series.
“We are doing casting with Jersey as well,” he shared on The View on June 3. “It was really on a deep pause and we are actively there casting and kind of looking at the future of what that will be. It’s a great franchise and we love it. I just have to reiterate that."
Teresa Giudice also addressed the future of RHONJ while appearing on a red carpet for Next Gen NYC.
“I’m fine with it,” Giudice noted of Cohen claiming it will be “a while” until RHONJ returns. “I feel like they need to bring us back, ‘cause everybody wants us to come back. Whenever Bravo’s ready, I’ll be ready.”
When asked if she would return with the same cast, she surprisingly revealed she would, as she’s “the OG” and “they’re not getting rid” of her until Bravo does.
“Everyone loves Jersey,” she added.