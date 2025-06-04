or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Dolores Catania
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Dolores Catania's 'RHORI' Role in Flux as They're 'Refusing to Give Her a Label'

Photo of Dolores Catania
Source: Bravo

An insider confirmed Dolores Catania's 'RHORI' role is uncertain, as they're 'refusing to give her a label.'

By:

June 4 2025, Published 11:58 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

After OK! revealed that Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania will be appearing on The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, an insider dished on what her role will look like.

“Dolores will make pop-ins,” they shared. “It would be weird if she didn’t show up, as she is extremely close with one of the main cast members and has had a close friendship with her for many years.”

Article continues below advertisement

'A Long-Term Guest'

Photo of Dolores Catania
Source: Bravo

A source spilled Dolores Catania will be 'more like a long-term guest' on 'RHORI.'

While OK! initially was informed Catania would be labeled a “friend of,” it seems this may be evolving, as the insider stated Bravo is “refusing to give her a label.” “She’s more like a long-term guest,” the insider elaborated. “She may come on for events in the beginning and/or at the end. They aren’t building the show around her being a large part of it, but she’s definitely going to be involved for sure.”

While filming for RHORI has yet to begin, the source dished it will start “at the end of the month.”

Article continues below advertisement

'No One Knows What the Future Holds'

Photo of Dolores Catania
Source: Bravo

It is possilbe Dolores Catania 'could inevitably become a full-time cast member' on 'RHORI,' an insider previously shared.

In OK!’s initial report, multiple insiders confirmed the news about Catania appearing on the new franchise, sharing she’s “going to rent a summer house” in Rhode Island.

“No one knows what the future holds in terms of her being there,” one insider explained, “as she could inevitably become a full-time cast member and move to Rhode Island if she takes off on that show.”

One source didn’t feel like this was a good sign for RHONJ, stating, “They are moving the women onto new projects and new shows — and, with Andy [Cohen] having already drawn comparisons between RHONJ and RHORI, they are hoping with moving Dolores, fans of RHONJ will follow suit and the new show will have an automatic, built-in audience.”

MORE ON:
Dolores Catania

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'RHONJ' Is Not Dead

Photo of Andy Cohen
Source: Mega

Andy Cohen claimed they are 'casting' for 'RHONJ.'

While the future may seem grim for RHONJ, Cohen recently gave a rare update on the series.

“We are doing casting with Jersey as well,” he shared on The View on June 3. “It was really on a deep pause and we are actively there casting and kind of looking at the future of what that will be. It’s a great franchise and we love it. I just have to reiterate that."

Photo of Teresa Giudice
Source: MEGA

Teresa Giudice recently revealed she's ready to play ball with the same cast if Bravo wants to bring them all back to 'RHONJ.'

Teresa Giudice also addressed the future of RHONJ while appearing on a red carpet for Next Gen NYC.

“I’m fine with it,” Giudice noted of Cohen claiming it will be “a while” until RHONJ returns. “I feel like they need to bring us back, ‘cause everybody wants us to come back. Whenever Bravo’s ready, I’ll be ready.”

When asked if she would return with the same cast, she surprisingly revealed she would, as she’s “the OG” and “they’re not getting rid” of her until Bravo does.

“Everyone loves Jersey,” she added.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.