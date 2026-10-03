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Ella Langley Opens Up About 'Scary' Judgement Houses and Her Faith Journey

Photo of Ella Langley.
Source: MEGA

Ella Langley recalled attending frightening judgment houses during her childhood.

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Oct. 3 2026, Published 9:25 a.m. ET

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Ella Langley, the rising country star, recently discussed her unique upbringing in a small Alabama town during an episode of This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von. The 26-year-old singer recalled her experiences with “judgment houses,” a Halloween-style haunted house designed to impart religious lessons.

“They do it around Halloween,” Langley explained. “It’s like a haunted house for Christians, I guess. Very scary.”

She vividly described her youth group's visit to the church, where scenes of car crashes served as a backdrop for discussions about salvation. “You get in there, and it’s like… convincing you that you could die the second you walk out of here, so you better settle up. You better get saved,” she noted.

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Image of Ella Langley described how her church upbringing shaped her early faith experiences.
Source: MEGA

Ella Langley described how her church upbringing shaped her early faith experiences.

Langley admitted these experiences profoundly affected her. When her youth group leader asked if anyone wanted to talk, she raised her hand and “got saved again.” Her father humorously responded to her experience by saying, “Well, you are kind of a dumba–, cuz that’s the whole point of being saved.”

The singer explained that her life revolved around church activities, stating, “Pretty much all we did was go to church.” She described her church as small, recalling its origins in a barn. “It started in hay bales on that barn, and then they moved it to a church,” she said, emphasizing her deep-rooted connection to the community.

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Image of The country singer reflected on growing up in a small Alabama community.
Source: MEGA

The country singer reflected on growing up in a small Alabama community.

Langley compared her small-town experience to her rise to fame, revealing, “You’ve known all these people your whole life.” She acknowledged the challenges of growing up under constant scrutiny, sharing, “I would hear s— about me all the time.”

Langley’s career began on social media, where she gained traction by posting covers on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. This led to the release of her EP, “Excuse the Mess,” in 2023. The project included popular tracks such as “If You Have To” and “Country Boy’s Dream Girl,” helping her establish a solid fan base.

Her breakthrough moment came with the hit song “You Look Like You Love Me,” a collaboration with Riley Green that went viral. Langley’s debut studio album, “Hungover,” released in August 2024, further solidified her position in the country music scene. She received the ACM New Female Artist of the Year award from Miranda Lambert in April 2025, marking a significant milestone in her career.

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Image of Ella Langley credited her family and church background with nurturing her storytelling skills.
Source: MEGA

Ella Langley credited her family and church background with nurturing her storytelling skills.

Langley’s passion for music is deeply rooted in her family. She credited her father and grandfather with nurturing her storytelling abilities. “Storytelling is what my family did,” Langley remarked. She fondly recalled her grandmother’s influence on her musical talent, saying, “I started to match pitch with [my grandma] as a baby.”

Langley emphasized her early experiences with music, stating, “I sang at church a lot. I learned how to read from singing hymnals.” These formative experiences laid the foundation for her future career as a musician.

Image of The rising country star traced her musical journey from social media covers to mainstream success.
Source: MEGA

The rising country star traced her musical journey from social media covers to mainstream success.

As Ella Langley continues to rise in the country music world, her journey from the judgment houses of her childhood to the stages of fame captivates her growing audience. Fans eagerly await her next chapter, curious to see how her past influences her music.

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