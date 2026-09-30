Ella Langley Shows Off Her Assets in Throwback Photo Amid Tucker Wetmore Dating Rumors

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Ella Langley is “Loving Life Again”! The 27-year-old country singer recently took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself in an all-black leather cowboy look. She first wore the outfit during Day One of CMA Fest 2026. In the photo, Langley went barefoot in what appeared to be a backstage area or trailer. She wore a black fringe top with a plunging neckline and cutout details across the front.

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Source: MEGA Ella Langley shared a throwback photo of herself wearing a black leather cowboy-inspired outfit.

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She paired the top with a matching black leather skirt featuring multiple belts and silver hardware. A choker, hoop earrings and her long brunette hair with bangs completed the look. Langley also took the CMA stage in a black leather-inspired outfit that showed off her figure during the June 4 event. In another photo obtained by OK!, the singer appeared to be having a great time as she smiled during her performance. Bright red lights illuminated the stage behind her as she performed for the crowd.

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Langley and Tucker Wetmore Spark Romance Rumors

Source: MEGA The country singer has been linked to fellow musician Tucker Wetmore after months of romance rumors.

The singer's latest post comes as she's been linked to fellow country star Tucker Wetmore. Nearly a year after the two first sparked romance rumors, multiple sources confirmed to People on September 23 that the country singers are dating. On Tuesday, September 22, Wetmore, 26, and Langley, 27, were spotted leaving the Nashville Songwriter Awards together through a side door at the Ryman Auditorium, according to photos obtained by TMZ. Neither singer has publicly confirmed the relationship.

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Langley Celebrates Her First MTV VMA

Source: @ELLALANGLEYMUSIC/INSTAGRAM Multiple sources confirmed that the two are dating.

The romance buzz isn't the only thing keeping Langley in the spotlight. The singer recently picked up her first MTV Video Music Award, taking home the Best Country Song honor for her hit track "Choosin' Texas" at the 2026 VMAs on Sunday, September 27. Langley shared her reaction on Instagram Stories after the win, posting a photo of her VMA alongside an emotional message about the milestone. "First VMA," Langley wrote along with a teary-eyed emoji. "Knowing it's fan voted makes it so much more special, thank you."

Choosin' Texas

Source: MEGA Ella Langley recently won her first MTV Video Music Award for Best Country Song for'Choosin' Texas.