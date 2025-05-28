Actress Ellen Barkin Accuses Donald Trump's Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of Putting His Hand 'Up My Skirt' in Shocking Statement

The incident unfolded on X, formerly known as Twitter, as Barkin reacted to a post about Kennedy's proposition to allow individuals under 65 to forgo COVID vaccinations.

Her pointed retort, which read, “You know what he really should have removed? His hand from up my skirt,” sent shockwaves across social media.

With her single statement, she ignited a firestorm of conversation, drawing attention not only to her past encounters with Kennedy but also to the broader implications of her claims.

When a follower inquired if her statement had any basis in reality, Barkin simply responded with, "Yup."

Her bold confirmation left many to speculate further about the nature of her interactions with the prominent political figure.