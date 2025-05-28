Actress Ellen Barkin Accuses Donald Trump's Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of Putting His Hand 'Up My Skirt' in Shocking Statement
Actress Ellen Barkin made headlines by accusing Donald Trump's current Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., of putting his hand up her skirt.
The award-winning star, famously known for her roles in Sea of Love and Animal Kingdom, took to social media to comment on Kennedy's history of misconduct and recent political stance surrounding COVID-19 vaccinations.
Barkin's Reveal
The incident unfolded on X, formerly known as Twitter, as Barkin reacted to a post about Kennedy's proposition to allow individuals under 65 to forgo COVID vaccinations.
Her pointed retort, which read, “You know what he really should have removed? His hand from up my skirt,” sent shockwaves across social media.
With her single statement, she ignited a firestorm of conversation, drawing attention not only to her past encounters with Kennedy but also to the broader implications of her claims.
When a follower inquired if her statement had any basis in reality, Barkin simply responded with, "Yup."
Her bold confirmation left many to speculate further about the nature of her interactions with the prominent political figure.
The Internet Reacts
One user on X commented on Barkin's post and wrote, "Eww. No one is surprised, I'm sure, to learn this," to which the actress replied, "Not a living soul."
Another X user shared The New Normal star's post to point out: "Sexual predation also seems to be a requirement for this administration."
A third person claimed: "This doesn't sound healthy at all. Rapey grifter in charge of protecting our public health."
- 'Absolutely Disgusting': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Called Out for 'Repulsive' Video of Him Showering Behind Wife Cheryl Hines
- Cheryl Hines Gives Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Ultimatum Following His Sexting Scandal With Olivia Nuzzi: Source
- Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Cutest Moments Before Politician's 'Sexting' Scandal Was Exposed: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
RFK Jr.'s History of Infidelity Accusations
RFK Jr., who's been married to Cheryl Hines since 2014, has a history of alleged extramarital affairs over the years, with some surfacing after he announced his support for Trump in the 2024 presidential election.
As OK! previously reported, the head of Health and Human Resources was accused of having an affair with Olivia Nuzzi, New York Magazine's Washington correspondent, after the news publication released a statement revealing the journalist was placed on leave due to her alleged "violation of the magazine's standards."
Despite denying any sort of romantic relationship with the 31-year-old reporter, Nuzzi continued doubling down on her claims, as she informed The New York Times that "some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal" earlier in the year.
Barkin's Career
Barkin is no stranger to the spotlight, having enjoyed a glittering career that spans more than three decades.
Following her marriage to acclaimed actor Gabriel Byrne, with whom she shares two children, Barkin married Revlon owner Ronald Perelman, a union that reportedly ended "acrimoniously."
Now divorced from Perelman, she remains a beloved personality in the entertainment industry. Recently, she exited the hit TV series Animal Kingdom and has won a Tony for her performance in The Normal Heart on Broadway.