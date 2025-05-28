or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > ellen barkin
OK LogoPolitics

Actress Ellen Barkin Accuses Donald Trump's Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of Putting His Hand 'Up My Skirt' in Shocking Statement

Composite photo of Ellen Barkin and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA

Ellen Barkin accused Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of reaching up her skirt.

By:

May 28 2025, Published 4:48 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Actress Ellen Barkin made headlines by accusing Donald Trump's current Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., of putting his hand up her skirt.

The award-winning star, famously known for her roles in Sea of Love and Animal Kingdom, took to social media to comment on Kennedy's history of misconduct and recent political stance surrounding COVID-19 vaccinations.

Article continues below advertisement

Barkin's Reveal

ellen barkin accuses health secretary robert kennedy jr hand up skirt
Source: MEGA

Ellen Barkin made her claims on social media.

The incident unfolded on X, formerly known as Twitter, as Barkin reacted to a post about Kennedy's proposition to allow individuals under 65 to forgo COVID vaccinations.

Her pointed retort, which read, “You know what he really should have removed? His hand from up my skirt,” sent shockwaves across social media.

With her single statement, she ignited a firestorm of conversation, drawing attention not only to her past encounters with Kennedy but also to the broader implications of her claims.

When a follower inquired if her statement had any basis in reality, Barkin simply responded with, "Yup."

Her bold confirmation left many to speculate further about the nature of her interactions with the prominent political figure.

Article continues below advertisement

The Internet Reacts

Source: @EllenBarkin/X

One user on X commented on Barkin's post and wrote, "Eww. No one is surprised, I'm sure, to learn this," to which the actress replied, "Not a living soul."

Another X user shared The New Normal star's post to point out: "Sexual predation also seems to be a requirement for this administration."

A third person claimed: "This doesn't sound healthy at all. Rapey grifter in charge of protecting our public health."

MORE ON:
ellen barkin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

RFK Jr.'s History of Infidelity Accusations

ellen barkin accuses health secretary robert kennedy jr hand up skirt
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. was previously accused of cheating on his wife.

RFK Jr., who's been married to Cheryl Hines since 2014, has a history of alleged extramarital affairs over the years, with some surfacing after he announced his support for Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

As OK! previously reported, the head of Health and Human Resources was accused of having an affair with Olivia Nuzzi, New York Magazine's Washington correspondent, after the news publication released a statement revealing the journalist was placed on leave due to her alleged "violation of the magazine's standards."

Despite denying any sort of romantic relationship with the 31-year-old reporter, Nuzzi continued doubling down on her claims, as she informed The New York Times that "some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal" earlier in the year.

Barkin's Career

ellen barkin accuses health secretary robert kennedy jr hand up skirt
Source: MEGA

Ellen Barkin starred in over 70 TV shows and movies.

Barkin is no stranger to the spotlight, having enjoyed a glittering career that spans more than three decades.

Following her marriage to acclaimed actor Gabriel Byrne, with whom she shares two children, Barkin married Revlon owner Ronald Perelman, a union that reportedly ended "acrimoniously."

Now divorced from Perelman, she remains a beloved personality in the entertainment industry. Recently, she exited the hit TV series Animal Kingdom and has won a Tony for her performance in The Normal Heart on Broadway.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.