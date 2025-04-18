Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Attempts to Backtrack His Autism Claims After Facing Severe Backlash

Experts say the surge in autism diagnoses is largely the result of better awareness and wider screening. However, Kennedy claims this explanation is a "myth" pushed by the media to downplay an ongoing "epidemic."

“A larger point is that the media has bought into this industry part of this mythology that you see more autism because we are noticing it more, we are better at recognizing it, or there has been changing diagnostic criteria,” he said during his interview. “There is study after study and there is scientific literature going back decades that says that is not true.”

He referred to a 2013 study in an attempt to back up his views.

"In fact, California legislature in 2013 asked the MIND Institute at UC Davis to look exactly at that topic — is it real or are we just noticing it more? The MIND Institute came back and said, ‘Absolutely, this is a real epidemic, this is something we have never seen before,'" he continued. "Anybody with common sense, Sean, would notice that because the autism, this epidemic is only happening in our children. It’s not happening in people our age."