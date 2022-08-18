Ellen DeGeneres & Portia De Rossi Change 14th Wedding Anniversary Plans Following Anne Heche’s Death

Ellen DeGeneres took to Instagram to celebrate her 14th wedding anniversary with wife Portia de Rossi after cancelling plans for a much bigger celebrating following the death of her ex-Anne Heche.

“Now is not the time for Ellen to be partying. It would have looked awful for Ellen and Portia to be out celebrating before Anne’s body was cold,” sources tell OK!. “Big plans with their friends have been postponed until a more appropriate time.”