Ellen DeGeneres & Portia De Rossi Change 14th Wedding Anniversary Plans Following Anne Heche’s Death

ellen degeneres portia de rossi change th wedding anniversary anne heches death pp
Source: Mega
By:

Aug. 18 2022, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Ellen DeGeneres took to Instagram to celebrate her 14th wedding anniversary with wife Portia de Rossi after cancelling plans for a much bigger celebrating following the death of her ex-Anne Heche.

“Now is not the time for Ellen to be partying. It would have looked awful for Ellen and Portia to be out celebrating before Anne’s body was cold,” sources tell OK!. “Big plans with their friends have been postponed until a more appropriate time.”

Source: Mega

Insiders reveal that even though DeGeneres and Heche broke up over two decades ago, the television personality understands how much their relationship meant to people around the world.

'IT'S GOOD TO BE LOVED': ELLEN DEGENERES CELEBRATES 14TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY WITH WIFE PORTIA DE ROSSI AFTER EX ANNE HECHE'S DEATH

Source: Mega

“We forget that there was a time when gay people couldn’t get married. Ellen and Anne were pioneers. They were one of the first out lesbian couples, changing people’s lives by just being their honest selves. Their relationship was deemed groundbreaking for LGBTQ people around the world,” adds a pal. “The outpouring of emotion took Ellen by surprise. At first, she didn’t want to comment, but then it quickly became clear that she had to. Ellen understands this moment. She is not tone-deaf to what is going on.”

Source: OK!
Source: Mega

DeGeneres and Heche dated from 1997 to 2000. Following Heche’s death, DeGeneres sent her condolences to her ex’s family on social media.

INSIDE DESPERATE 911 CALL FROM ANNE HECHE CRASH SCENE, SCREAMS HEARD ABOUT SOMEONE BEING TRAPPED

She tweeted: “This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”

