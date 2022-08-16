Inside Desperate 911 Call From Anne Heche Crash Scene, Screams Heard About Someone Being Trapped
Anne Heche was trapped in her car after crashing into a two-story home as fire quickly spread, with onlookers desperately trying to help — to no avail.
A 911 caller, who seems to be a neighbor of the Los Angeles home Heche barreled her car into on Friday, August 5, reportedly told authorities a car went through the home "very fast." From the recording, it didn't appear the caller was aware the late actress was trapped inside the vehicle, but people in the background could be heard yelling that someone was in trouble.
As the panic played out on the phone with the police, the caller reportedly got much more desperate as they watched smoke surround Heche's car. The unknown person who phoned the police attempted to diffuse the situation by getting a water hose to bring to the crash scene.
Sirens can reportedly be heard in the background of the call, as the neighbor told the police the smoke was getting really black, with fire then breaking out. Screams were also heard in the background about someone being trapped.
Heche's fatal, fiery crash left her with sever burns and in a coma, which she never woke up from. She was pronounced dead Friday, August 12, and was taken off life support two days later after an organ recipient had been chosen.
After Los Angeles Police Department looked into the crash, having obtained a warrant, it was reported that cocaine and Fentanyl were detected in her blood stream. However, since the latter can be prescribed for pain management, it's not clear if it was in her system while she was driving, as OK! reported.
In a statement released Saturday, August 13, per Today, the police confirmed "there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case."
Footage from the scene of the crash also showed the L.A. home completely destroyed, but luckily, the home owner was not killed in the accident. Nevertheless, she is suffering from physical and mental injuries, with her home left in shambles after it was set ablaze.