'It's Good To be Loved': Ellen DeGeneres Celebrates 14th Wedding Anniversary With Wife Portia De Rossi After Ex Anne Heche's Death

Despite mourning over the loss of an ex, Ellen DeGeneres is feeling the love on her 14th wedding anniversary to wife Portia de Rossi.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show alum marked the monumental day with a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday, August 16, where she lovingly wrote: "'It's good to be loved. It's profound to be understood,' I love you, @portiaderossi. Happy 14!" alongside a montage of videos of the two throughout the years.