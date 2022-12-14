Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence On Beloved DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Devastating Death At Age 40
Ellen DeGeneres has spoken out following the untimely passing of her famed talk show's DJ, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.
"I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children — Weslie, [14], Maddox, [6], and Zaia, [3]," the comedian penned of the 40-year-old dancer, who died on Tuesday, December 13, after allegedly taking his own life.
Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014, becoming an executive producer in 2020 and remaining on the show as the beloved DJ through its finale in May.
STEPHEN 'TWITCH' BOSS' INNER CIRCLE 'NEVER SAW' HIS APPARENT SUICIDE COMING, INSIDER CLAIMS: 'EVERYONE IS SAD FOR ALLISON HOLKER'
Law enforcement sources revealed the So You Think You Can Dance star's wife frantically ran into an LAPD station on Tuesday morning with immense concern that her husband left the house without his car — which was something she explained was very out of character for him — as OK! previously reported.
Around 11:15 a.m., paramedics received a call from a Los Angeles hotel of a medical emergency, and moments later, Boss was pronounced dead at the scene with apparent self-inflicted gun shot wounds, according to the police insiders.
'I COULDN'T BE MORE GRATEFUL': ALLISON HOLKER & STEPHEN 'TWITCH' BOSS CELEBRATED 9TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY PRIOR TO DJ'S DEATH
Boss' wife confirmed her husband's death in an emotional statement on Wednesday, December 14.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," the 34-year-old revealed. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," the Dancing with the Stars alum continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."
"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," Boss' wife concluded.
The longtime lovers had just celebrated the nine-year anniversary of their marriage on Saturday, December 10.
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).