Allison Holker Admits She & Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Are Still In The 'Honeymoon Phase': 'We're Living Our Best Married Life'

After being together since 2010, Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss still can't get enough of each other, especially now that the latter is done working on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show.

"We already spent so much time together, but now we wake up, we go to our office together, we work together all day. I know a lot of people probably think that sounds crazy, but we love it. We're together all day every day and we are just living our best married life. I feel like we're back in the honeymoon phase again!" the 34-year-old, who teamed up with HP Instant Ink to help raise awareness of the smart subscription service – providing peace of mind for busy parents and teachers knowing they’ll have printer ink delivered when they need it most – for educational forms, weekly family schedules, Halloween decorations and everything in between, exclusively tells OK!.