or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Ellie Goulding
OK LogoNEWS

Ellie Goulding Flaunts Figure in Risqué Topless Mirror Selfie: See the Sultry Photo

Photo of Ellie Goulding
Source: MEGA; @elliegoulding/Instagram

Ellie Goulding is feeling herself! The 'Love Me Like You Do' singer turned up the heat in a sultry mirror selfie, seductively posting topless in lacy panties.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 13 2025, Published 4:39 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Ellie Goulding is feeling herself!

The “Love Me Live You Do” singer, 38, dared to bare it all in a sultry topless photo shared to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 13. Goulding’s sculpted stomach was on full display in the steamy black-and-white photo, where she posed in lacy underwear, using her forearms to strategically cover her cleavage.

Article continues below advertisement

Ellie Goulding Bared It All in a Topless Mirror Selfie

Photo of Ellie Goulding showed off her figure in a topless mirror selfie.
Source: @elliegoulding/Instagram

Ellie Goulding showed off her figure in a topless mirror selfie.

The sultry snap comes weeks after Goulding soft-launched her new romance. In a since-deleted TikTok video, the “Burn” songstress showed off her mystery man’s muscular bicep, using her finger to trace the defined veins in his arm. “Just a little something to take the edge off,” she captioned the clip.

Multiple outlets reported the mystery man’s identity as Beau Minniear.

“They spent several days on an Italian holiday together last week,” a source told The Sun on July 20. “Ellie is into Beau and they have a lot of shared interests like exercise and art. They’ve been having fun together and they certainly make for an attractive couple.”

Article continues below advertisement

Ellie Goulding's New Relationship Comes After Divorce

Photo of Ellie Goudling split from her husband, Caspar Jopling, in February.
Source: MEGA

Ellie Goudling split from her husband, Caspar Jopling, in February.

The new relationship comes months after Goudling and her husband, Caspar Jopling, revealed their split after four years of marriage. The former couple — who share a 2-year-old son, Arthur — announced they called it quits in February.

“In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago,” Goulding wrote in a statement via her Instagram Story on February 23.

MORE ON:
Ellie Goulding

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Goulding and Jopling Split in February

Photo of Ellie Goulding split from husband, Caspar Jopling, after four years of marriage.
Source: MEGA

Ellie Goulding split from husband, Caspar Jopling, after four years of marriage.

Goulding explained to her followers that she and her ex-husband, 32, remained “the closest of friends and have been successfully coparenting with our sons’ best interests at heart.”

“We are committed to protecting our family’s privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes — we won’t be commenting further. Thank you,” she concluded in the statement.

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling Remain Committed to Coparenting

Photo of Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling remain committed to co-parenting.
Source: MEGA

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling remain committed to co-parenting.

Jopling reposted his estranged wife’s statement, while also sharing his own message regarding the split.

“I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie’s current relationship … that I hope more than anything will make any tabloid speculation disappear,” Jopling wrote via his Instagram Stories. “Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago. Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time.”

He reiterated Goulding's statement regarding their commitment to co-parent their son, adding, “Ellie and I remain the closest of friends and most importantly, co-parents to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.