NEWS Ellie Goulding Flaunts Figure in Risqué Topless Mirror Selfie: See the Sultry Photo Source: MEGA; @elliegoulding/Instagram Ellie Goulding is feeling herself! The 'Love Me Like You Do' singer turned up the heat in a sultry mirror selfie, seductively posting topless in lacy panties. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 13 2025, Published 4:39 p.m. ET

Ellie Goulding is feeling herself! The “Love Me Live You Do” singer, 38, dared to bare it all in a sultry topless photo shared to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 13. Goulding’s sculpted stomach was on full display in the steamy black-and-white photo, where she posed in lacy underwear, using her forearms to strategically cover her cleavage.

Ellie Goulding Bared It All in a Topless Mirror Selfie

Source: @elliegoulding/Instagram Ellie Goulding showed off her figure in a topless mirror selfie.

The sultry snap comes weeks after Goulding soft-launched her new romance. In a since-deleted TikTok video, the “Burn” songstress showed off her mystery man’s muscular bicep, using her finger to trace the defined veins in his arm. “Just a little something to take the edge off,” she captioned the clip. Multiple outlets reported the mystery man’s identity as Beau Minniear. “They spent several days on an Italian holiday together last week,” a source told The Sun on July 20. “Ellie is into Beau and they have a lot of shared interests like exercise and art. They’ve been having fun together and they certainly make for an attractive couple.”

Ellie Goulding's New Relationship Comes After Divorce

Source: MEGA Ellie Goudling split from her husband, Caspar Jopling, in February.

The new relationship comes months after Goudling and her husband, Caspar Jopling, revealed their split after four years of marriage. The former couple — who share a 2-year-old son, Arthur — announced they called it quits in February. “In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago,” Goulding wrote in a statement via her Instagram Story on February 23.

Goulding and Jopling Split in February

Source: MEGA Ellie Goulding split from husband, Caspar Jopling, after four years of marriage.

Goulding explained to her followers that she and her ex-husband, 32, remained “the closest of friends and have been successfully coparenting with our sons’ best interests at heart.” “We are committed to protecting our family’s privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes — we won’t be commenting further. Thank you,” she concluded in the statement.

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling Remain Committed to Coparenting

Source: MEGA Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling remain committed to co-parenting.