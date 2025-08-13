Ellie Goulding Flaunts Figure in Risqué Topless Mirror Selfie: See the Sultry Photo
Ellie Goulding is feeling herself!
The “Love Me Live You Do” singer, 38, dared to bare it all in a sultry topless photo shared to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 13. Goulding’s sculpted stomach was on full display in the steamy black-and-white photo, where she posed in lacy underwear, using her forearms to strategically cover her cleavage.
The sultry snap comes weeks after Goulding soft-launched her new romance. In a since-deleted TikTok video, the “Burn” songstress showed off her mystery man’s muscular bicep, using her finger to trace the defined veins in his arm. “Just a little something to take the edge off,” she captioned the clip.
Multiple outlets reported the mystery man’s identity as Beau Minniear.
“They spent several days on an Italian holiday together last week,” a source told The Sun on July 20. “Ellie is into Beau and they have a lot of shared interests like exercise and art. They’ve been having fun together and they certainly make for an attractive couple.”
The new relationship comes months after Goudling and her husband, Caspar Jopling, revealed their split after four years of marriage. The former couple — who share a 2-year-old son, Arthur — announced they called it quits in February.
“In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago,” Goulding wrote in a statement via her Instagram Story on February 23.
Goulding explained to her followers that she and her ex-husband, 32, remained “the closest of friends and have been successfully coparenting with our sons’ best interests at heart.”
“We are committed to protecting our family’s privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes — we won’t be commenting further. Thank you,” she concluded in the statement.
Jopling reposted his estranged wife’s statement, while also sharing his own message regarding the split.
“I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie’s current relationship … that I hope more than anything will make any tabloid speculation disappear,” Jopling wrote via his Instagram Stories. “Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago. Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time.”
He reiterated Goulding's statement regarding their commitment to co-parent their son, adding, “Ellie and I remain the closest of friends and most importantly, co-parents to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur.”