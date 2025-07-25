Article continues below advertisement

Ellie Goulding is bringing the heat to Italy! The “Love Me Like You Do” singer gave fans a peek into her luxe summer getaway with a sizzling Instagram photo dump. In one steamy shot, she looked totally at ease while nearly spilling out of a barely-there olive green bikini as she soaked up the sun on a lounge chair.

Source: @elliegoulding/Instagram The singer flaunted her abs in a sultry snap.

Goulding followed up with more gorgeous vacation snaps, including one where she leaned barefoot against a terrace wall in a white apron-style dress embroidered with delicate blue flowers. In another flirty moment, she slipped into a black bikini, kicked her legs up on a chair, and used a book to block the sun — though fans still got a peek at her toned figure.

She even served some playful energy in a cream dress with a sweetheart neckline and floral print, hugging her chest with both arms while giving the camera a cheeky smirk.

Source: @elliegoulding/Instagram The singer also showed off her figure in a black bikini and flirty summer dress.

The steamy post comes on the heels of the "Burn" hitmaker going public with a new man. In a now-deleted TikTok video, the 38-year-old singer "soft launched" a mystery guy, focusing on his veiny arm as she traced it with her finger. “Just a little something to take the edge off,” she wrote over the clip.

Source: @elliegoulding/Tiktok According to an insider, the pop star went to Italy with her new boyfriend.

Per The Sun, her new man has been identified as Beau Minniear. “They spent several days on an Italian holiday together last week,” the insider dished.

“Ellie is into Beau and they have a lot of shared interests like exercise and art,” a source added. “They’ve been having fun together and they certainly make for an attractive couple.”

Source: @beauminniear/Instagram @elliegoulding/Instagram Ellie Goulding is rumored to be dating a new man.

On Saturday, July 19, the rumored couple was spotted at Wembley Stadium with ringside seats for the world heavyweight title boxing match between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois. The next day, both posted Instagram Stories from what looked like the exact same seats and angles.

This comes more than a year after Goulding and ex-husband Caspar Jopling called it quits. The pair, who share a 4-year-old son named Arthur, announced their split in February 2024 after four years of marriage.

Source: @beauminniear/Instagram; MEGA The actor is 10 years younger than the 'Love Me Like You Do' singer.