or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Style > Ellie Goulding
OK LogoCELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS

Ellie Goulding Stuns in Lacy Dress for Sultry Photoshoot

image of Ellie Goulding
Source: MEGA

Ellie Goulding shined in her new Instagram gallery.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 26 2026, Published 4:25 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ellie Goulding kept it sleek and classy for her latest risqué photoshoot.

The British songstress, 39, put her physique on display in a bronze lace minidress for a slew of new photos she shared on Instagram on Friday, September 25.

Article continues below advertisement

Ellie Goulding Sparkled in Her Gold Dress on Instagram

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Ellie Goulding
Source: @elliegoulding/Instagram

Ellie Goulding sparked in a bronze lace satin minidress for her latest photoshoot.

The satin frock featured gold detailing on the neckline and she also swept her blonde tresses to the side.

She added more dramatic flair with a sparkling diamond necklace, silver cuff and several large rings.

Article continues below advertisement

Ellie Goulding Is a Mom to 2 Kids

image of Ellie Goulding
Source: MEGA

Ellie Goulding is a mom to kids Iris and Arthur.

Her shoot comes just months after she welcomed a daughter named Iris with partner Beau Minniear, 29, in London. The "Lights" crooner is also a mom to son Arthur, 5, whom she shares with ex-husband Caspar Jopling.

Jopling, 34, and the "Burn" singer married in 2019 and they split in 2024.

Goulding is also celebrating another milestone this month, having dropped her latest album I Know Too Much on September 4.

She opened up about balancing motherhood and her career during an interview shared back in June.

MORE ON:
Ellie Goulding

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Ellie Goulding
Source: MEGA

Ellie Goulding's new album dropped earlier this month.

"Music and performing is the thing that keeps me going. I have two children now so the first time I went back in the studio, I was kind of a robot. I made this 2023 album called Higher Than Heaven and I don't remember it," Goulding said on Later... With Jools Holland.

"Any woman that's had a baby can relate to that postnatal phase of, 'What the h--- just happened to me?' So I wrote all this music," she continued. "Someone heard a song from it the other day and was like, 'I thought this was AI, that's the new thing.' And I was like, kind of, because I was like a robot and didn't know what I was doing for a time."

Ellie Goulding Dropped Her Latest Album 'I Know Too Much' on September 4

image of Ellie Goulding
Source: MEGA

Ellie Goulding said her ex-husband 'loves' her new music.

Earlier this year, Goulding divulged her ex "loves" her new music, even though some of the tunes are about their contentious divorce.

She noted the art dealer has listened to most of the album, telling Nylon: “My label, my friends — everyone’s behind it. And even my ex-husband loves the songs…Well, he hasn’t heard all the songs."

“When I married my ex-husband, I thought it was for life. That will never go away…There are some songs that are necessary for me to acknowledge that time in my life and to be respectful of it,” she added. “Then there were some songs that were extremely reactionary and sad that I felt were good to do in the moment but don’t serve me long-term.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.