Ellie Goulding Stuns in Lacy Dress for Sultry Photoshoot

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Ellie Goulding kept it sleek and classy for her latest risqué photoshoot. The British songstress, 39, put her physique on display in a bronze lace minidress for a slew of new photos she shared on Instagram on Friday, September 25.

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Ellie Goulding Sparkled in Her Gold Dress on Instagram

Source: @elliegoulding/Instagram Ellie Goulding sparked in a bronze lace satin minidress for her latest photoshoot.

The satin frock featured gold detailing on the neckline and she also swept her blonde tresses to the side. She added more dramatic flair with a sparkling diamond necklace, silver cuff and several large rings.

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Ellie Goulding Is a Mom to 2 Kids

Source: MEGA Ellie Goulding is a mom to kids Iris and Arthur.

Her shoot comes just months after she welcomed a daughter named Iris with partner Beau Minniear, 29, in London. The "Lights" crooner is also a mom to son Arthur, 5, whom she shares with ex-husband Caspar Jopling. Jopling, 34, and the "Burn" singer married in 2019 and they split in 2024. Goulding is also celebrating another milestone this month, having dropped her latest album I Know Too Much on September 4. She opened up about balancing motherhood and her career during an interview shared back in June.

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Source: MEGA Ellie Goulding's new album dropped earlier this month.

"Music and performing is the thing that keeps me going. I have two children now so the first time I went back in the studio, I was kind of a robot. I made this 2023 album called Higher Than Heaven and I don't remember it," Goulding said on Later... With Jools Holland. "Any woman that's had a baby can relate to that postnatal phase of, 'What the h--- just happened to me?' So I wrote all this music," she continued. "Someone heard a song from it the other day and was like, 'I thought this was AI, that's the new thing.' And I was like, kind of, because I was like a robot and didn't know what I was doing for a time."

Ellie Goulding Dropped Her Latest Album 'I Know Too Much' on September 4

Source: MEGA Ellie Goulding said her ex-husband 'loves' her new music.