Ellie Goulding Shares Topless Photo of Her Partner Kissing Her Baby Bump in Intimate Throwback

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Ellie Goulding is looking back on one of the most meaningful moments of her journey into motherhood. The singer recently shared a heartfelt throwback photo that gave fans a rare glimpse into a deeply personal time in her life. Among the images was a black-and-white snapshot of Goulding posing topless while pregnant as her boyfriend, Beau Minniear, 28, lovingly kissed her baby bump.

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Source: @elliegoulding/Instagram Ellie Goulding shared a touching throwback photo showing her partner kissing her baby bump.

The emotional image appeared to be part of a scrapbook-style collection filled with treasured memories. Goulding covered her chest with one hand while smiling at the camera as her partner leaned in and kissed her stomach. Another photo featured the "Love Me Like You Do" singer in a creative maternity portrait, where she wore angel wings while proudly showing off her growing baby bump.

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Finding Her Rhythm Again

Source: @elliegoulding/Instagram The singer welcomed her son, Arthur, in 2021 and recently welcomed daughter Iris in March.

The "Love Me Like You Do" hitmaker welcomed her second child, daughter Iris, in March and is already preparing to release her next album, I Know Too Much, in September 4, just six months after giving birth. This time around, Goulding said the adjustment has felt very different as compared to her first pregnancy experience. "Now I'm much more human and I have done it already, so this time around I'm a lot more equipped to get back into that mindset," she said on Later... With Jools Holland, per the Daily Star. The British star shares daughter Iris with American actor Minniear.

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A Look Back at Motherhood

Source: MEGA;@beauminniear/Instagram Ellie Goulding admitted she felt like a 'robot' when she returned to the studio after becoming a mother for the first time.

Meanwhile, Goulding welcomed her eldest child, Arthur, whom she shares with ex-husband Caspar Jopling, in 2021. After becoming a mother, the singer returned to work and recorded her fifth studio album. Looking back, she admitted the experience was much more difficult than she realized at the time. "Music and performing is the thing that keeps me going. I have two children now so the first time I went back in the studio, I was kind of a robot. I made this 2023 album called Higher Than Heaven and I don't remember it," Goulding said. She went on to describe the challenges many women experience after giving birth. "Any woman that's had a baby can relate to that postnatal phase of, 'What the h--- just happened to me?' So I wrote all this music," she continued. "Someone heard a song from it the other day and was like, 'I thought this was AI, that's the new thing.' And I was like, kind of, because I was like a robot and didn't know what I was doing for a time."

New Music on the Horizon

Source: MEGA Ellie Goulding will release her album 'I Know Too Much' on September 4.