Ellie Goulding Shows Off Killer Abs in Barely There Black Bikini: Photos

Ellie Goulding put her toned abs on full display while spending a day under the sun.

The “Love Me Like You Do” artist, 38, flashed a smile while showing off her killer abs in a tiny black triangle bikini with matching string bottoms in a photo posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday, July 14.

Goulding kept it casual for the selfie, tucking her blonde locks under a cream baseball cap as she lounged on a blue striped towel.