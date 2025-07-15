or
Ellie Goulding Shows Off Killer Abs in Barely There Black Bikini: Photos

Photo of Ellie Goulding.
Source: MEGA; @elliegoulding/Instagram

Singer Ellie Goulding put her toned abs on full display while spending a day soaking up the sun, just months after announcing her split from Caspar Jopling.

By:

July 15 2025, Published 4:37 p.m. ET

Ellie Goulding put her toned abs on full display while spending a day under the sun.

The “Love Me Like You Do” artist, 38, flashed a smile while showing off her killer abs in a tiny black triangle bikini with matching string bottoms in a photo posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday, July 14.

Goulding kept it casual for the selfie, tucking her blonde locks under a cream baseball cap as she lounged on a blue striped towel.

Ellie Goulding Sizzled in a Tiny Black Bikini

Although the songstress’ vacation spot is unknown, the trip comes days after Goulding was spotted at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11 to attend day 11 of Wimbledon.

Goulding has been keeping busy this summer, just four months after announcing her split from husband Caspar Jopling. The former couple — who share a 2-year-old son, Arthur — confirmed in February that they had called it quits after four years of marriage.

Ellie Goulding Announced Her Divorce in February

“In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago,” Goulding wrote in a statement via her Instagram Story on February 23.

Goulding told her followers that she and Jopling, 32, remained “the closest of friends and have been successfully coparenting with our sons’ best interests at heart.”

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling Are Committed to Being Co-Parents

“We are committed to protecting our family’s privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes — we won’t be commenting further. Thank you,” she concluded in the statement.

While the art dealer reposted his estranged wife’s statement, he also shared his own message regarding the breakup.

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling Remain Cordial

“I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie’s current relationship … that I hope more than anything will make any tabloid speculation disappear,” Jopling wrote via his Instagram Stories. “Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago. Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time.”

He echoed Goulding's statement regarding their commitment to their son, adding, “Ellie and I remain the closest of friends and most importantly, coparents to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur.”

