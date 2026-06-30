Elliot Page Flaunts Chiseled Abs While Showing Off His 'Essential' Boxing Routine: Photos

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Elliot Page is "hooked" on his new boxing routine, and the workouts are clearly paying off. "I’ve been incredibly fortunate to train with @coachnol," Page, 39, captioned a carousel of photos shared via Instagram on Monday, June 29. "He’s a brilliant teacher, not just in the way he breaks down complex movements, but also in his strategic understanding of boxing and his thoughtful approach to the psychological side of the sport."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @elliotpage/Instagram Elliot Page flaunted a sculpted midsection while sharing his boxing routine.

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Elliot Page Put Fit Physique on Full Display

Source: @elliotpage/Instagram Elliot Page posed next to his coach, calling training an 'essential' part of his life.

The set of photos kicked off with the shirtless star posing next to his boxing coach Nolan Hanson. Page showed off a seriously sculpted midsection in a pair of red athletic shorts, appearing flushed, seemingly having just finished an intense workout. "Training with Nolan has become an essential part of my life. If you’re in NYC and looking, I can’t recommend him highly enough. Just be warned, you may end up getting as hooked as I am," he continued in the caption.

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Elliot Page Showed Off His 'Essential' Boxing Routine

Source: @elliotpage/Instagram Elliot Page included a video where he could be seen intensely sparring with his coach.

Page took fans along on one of his intense sparring workouts, where he showcased his defensive skills by ducking and blocking his coach's punches. The Juno star moved swiftly throughout the ring, proving his speed and agility. The coach began his career at the New Bed-Stuy Boxing Center under Charles Trammell and Nate Boyd before training in Soviet-style boxing under esteemed coach Talap Mamyrkanov, according to his website.

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Social Media Was in Awe of Elliot Page

Source: MEGA Many social media users quickly took Elliot Page's social media post as fitness motivation.

Fans were impressed with the star's fit physique, sharing their praise in the comments section. "I thought he was wearing one of those shirts that had a bod image on it lol😂," one user admitted, while another wrote, "I gotta unfreeze my gym account. EP, you are RIPPED." "This guy," a third added. "Getting super jacked and making the rest of us look bad. (...😂❤️💪)."

Elliot Page Came Out in 2020

Source: MEGA Elliot Page said it was 'remarkable' to finally pursue his 'authentic self.'