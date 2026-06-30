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Elliot Page Flaunts Chiseled Abs While Showing Off His 'Essential' Boxing Routine: Photos

Photo of Elliot Page
Source: MEGA; @elliotpage/Instagram

Elliot Page had fans running to the gym after sharing photos of his impressive physique.

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June 30 2026, Published 12:29 p.m. ET

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Elliot Page is "hooked" on his new boxing routine, and the workouts are clearly paying off.

"I’ve been incredibly fortunate to train with @coachnol," Page, 39, captioned a carousel of photos shared via Instagram on Monday, June 29. "He’s a brilliant teacher, not just in the way he breaks down complex movements, but also in his strategic understanding of boxing and his thoughtful approach to the psychological side of the sport."

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Source: @elliotpage/Instagram

Elliot Page flaunted a sculpted midsection while sharing his boxing routine.

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Elliot Page Put Fit Physique on Full Display

Photo of Elliot Page posed next to his coach, calling training an 'essential' part of his life.
Source: @elliotpage/Instagram

Elliot Page posed next to his coach, calling training an 'essential' part of his life.

The set of photos kicked off with the shirtless star posing next to his boxing coach Nolan Hanson. Page showed off a seriously sculpted midsection in a pair of red athletic shorts, appearing flushed, seemingly having just finished an intense workout.

"Training with Nolan has become an essential part of my life. If you’re in NYC and looking, I can’t recommend him highly enough. Just be warned, you may end up getting as hooked as I am," he continued in the caption.

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Elliot Page Showed Off His 'Essential' Boxing Routine

Photo of Elliot Page included a video where he could be seen intensely sparring with his coach.
Source: @elliotpage/Instagram

Elliot Page included a video where he could be seen intensely sparring with his coach.

Page took fans along on one of his intense sparring workouts, where he showcased his defensive skills by ducking and blocking his coach's punches.

The Juno star moved swiftly throughout the ring, proving his speed and agility.

The coach began his career at the New Bed-Stuy Boxing Center under Charles Trammell and Nate Boyd before training in Soviet-style boxing under esteemed coach Talap Mamyrkanov, according to his website.

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Social Media Was in Awe of Elliot Page

Photo of Many users quickly took Elliot Page's social media post as fitness motivation.
Source: MEGA

Many social media users quickly took Elliot Page's social media post as fitness motivation.

Fans were impressed with the star's fit physique, sharing their praise in the comments section.

"I thought he was wearing one of those shirts that had a bod image on it lol😂," one user admitted, while another wrote, "I gotta unfreeze my gym account. EP, you are RIPPED."

"This guy," a third added. "Getting super jacked and making the rest of us look bad. (...😂❤️💪)."

Elliot Page Came Out in 2020

Photo of Elliot Page said it was 'remarkable' to finally pursue his 'authentic self.'
Source: MEGA

Elliot Page said it was 'remarkable' to finally pursue his 'authentic self.'

Page hasn't been shy about showing skin in the past, previously posing shirtless in November 2021 as a way to honor one year since publicly coming out as transgender.

The Inception star announced his new name and pronouns in an open letter shared via Instagram in December 2020.

"I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t being to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," he wrote in a lengthy message. “I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place."

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