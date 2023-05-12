OK Magazine
Elliot Page Proudly Shares Shirtless Photo After Transition and Surgery: 'Never Thought I Could Experience This Joy'

May 11 2023, Published 8:15 p.m. ET

Elliot Page is ready to soak up the sunshine!

On Wednesday, May 10, the actor uploaded a smiling snap of himself sans shirt, prompting him to reflect on the lack of confidence he felt before transitioning to male.

"Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer," the Juno lead, 36, recalled. "No layers, just a T-shirt — or layers and oh so sweaty — constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T."

"It feels so f******* good soaking in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body," Page gushed. "I am so grateful for what gender affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon. #transjoy."

The movie star has candidly shared his tale with fans over the years, publicly coming out as transgender in December 2020. Since then, the Umbrella Academy alum detailed undergoing top surgery and more, and in late December 2022, he announced the June 2023 release of his very fist memoir, Pageboy.

"Writing a book has come up a few times over the years, but it never felt right and quite frankly, it didn’t feel possible," Page shared while unveiling the cover. "I could barely sit still, let alone focus long enough to complete such a task. At last, I can be with myself, in this body. So, I’ve written a book about my story."

"Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly 'debated' in the media. The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us," the Oscar nominee continued. "Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on."

