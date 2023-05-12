Elliot Page Proudly Shares Shirtless Photo After Transition and Surgery: 'Never Thought I Could Experience This Joy'

"Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer," the Juno lead, 36, recalled. "No layers, just a T-shirt — or layers and oh so sweaty — constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T."

"It feels so f******* good soaking in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body," Page gushed. "I am so grateful for what gender affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon. #transjoy."