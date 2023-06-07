Elliot Page Confesses He and 'Juno' Costar Olivia Thirlby Got Intimate 'All the Time' While Filming: 'The Chemistry Was Palpable'
Elliot Page is looking back on his passionate romance with Juno co-star Olivia Thirlby.
While confessing that the actors had sex "all the time" while filming, Page shared his first thoughts of The Darkest Hour star and how their relationship blossomed on set.
“I was taken aback the moment I saw Olivia Thirlby,” the 36-year-old author recalled in his bombshell new memoir, Pageboy. Pointing out that the actors were the same age, Page explained that Thirlby seemed “so much older, capable, and centered."
“Sexually open, far removed from where I was at the time. But the chemistry was palpable, it pulled me in," he fondly remembered, noting they then began spending a lot of time together.
Page — who publicly came out as gay in 2014 and as trans in December of 2020 — detailed their first kiss in his pages, explaining that one time in Thirlby's hotel room, she “looked directly at me and said point-blank, ‘I’m really attracted to you.'”
After Page expressed similar feelings for Thirlby — who came out as bisexual in a 2011 interview — they took their friendship to the next level.
“At that we started sucking face,” he penned. “It was on."
- Elliot Page Shockingly Admits He Had Secret Relationship With Kate Mara While She Was Dating Max Minghelia
- Elliot Page Proudly Shares Shirtless Photo After Transition and Surgery: 'Never Thought I Could Experience This Joy'
- Elliot Page Shares Shirtless Poolside Photo In 'First Swim Trunks' Since Coming Out As Transgender — See His Abs
“I had an all-encompassing desire for her, she made me want in a way that was new, hopeful," he continued to dish. "It was one of the first times someone would make me c*m, the first time I would open up."
From there, the two began having sex everywhere, all the time: “Her hotel room, in our trailers at work, once in a tiny, private room in a restaurant … We thought we were being subtle. Being intimate with Olivia helped my shame dissipate. I didn’t see a glint of it in her eyes and I wanted that — done feeling wretched about who I am."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Elsewhere in Pageboy, Page detailed his secret relationship with Kate Mara while she was dating Max Minghella. Making it clear that Minghella was supportive of his then-girlfriend exploring her romance with Page, the Canadian actor confessed that Mara was the first person he fell in love with.
Their relationship occurred "right after I’d come out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak," following the end of his three-year marriage to Emma Portner.
The former flames announced their split in January 2021 but went their separate ways months prior.
Page Six obtained excerpts from Page's book.