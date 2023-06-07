Elliot Page Confesses He and 'Juno' Costar Olivia Thirlby Got Intimate 'All the Time' While Filming: 'The Chemistry Was Palpable'

“I was taken aback the moment I saw Olivia Thirlby,” the 36-year-old author recalled in his bombshell new memoir, Pageboy. Pointing out that the actors were the same age, Page explained that Thirlby seemed “so much older, capable, and centered."

“Sexually open, far removed from where I was at the time. But the chemistry was palpable, it pulled me in," he fondly remembered, noting they then began spending a lot of time together.