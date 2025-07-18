10 MAGA Figures Who Have Called Out Donald Trump Over His Handling of Epstein Files
Alex Jones
The MAGA boat is sinking.
During the 2024 U.S. presidential election campaign, Donald Trump repeatedly declared he would release and declassify the files related to the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
However, on July 7, the Justice Department announced it would not release any additional files related to the case. Attorney General Pam Bondi then released a two-page memo claiming no evidence had been found of an Epstein "client list."
The POTUS also raised eyebrows when he dismissed the importance of the issue in a lengthy post on Truth Social.
"For years, it's Epstein, over and over again," Trump wrote as he blamed the files on Democrats. "Why are we giving publicity to Files written by [Barack] Obama, Crooked Hillary [Clinton], [James] Comey, [John] Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden administration?"
Following the development, right-wing personalities — including Alex Jones — turned on Trump amid growing pushback over the president's failure to release the Epstein files as promised.
"Next the DOJ will say 'Actually, Jeffrey Epstein never even existed.' This is over the top sickening," the Infowars founder tweeted on July 8.
Antonio Sabàto Jr.
In the weeks after the talks about the Epstein files intensified, Antonio Sabàto Jr. shared several posts on X, addressing the issue.
"So what the guy killed himself supposedly for no reason? A hoaks [sic]? Unbelievable!!" the General Hospital star wrote alongside a tweet that showed Trump's Truth Social post.
Sabàto Jr. shared in another tweet, "I say all are on the Epstein files the Democrats the Republicans and a bunch of actors, executives, and athletes and all could be jeopardized and that's why we the people aren't seeing any of it, and on that note let's keep living because these folks are part of something bigger than all of us. We are last as usual for them all. God knows all that matters!"
Candace Owens
Long-time Trump supporter Candace Owens retweeted a screenshot of The Apprentice alum's social media post, writing, "Barack Obama wrote the Epstein files? LOL This is outright embarrassing."
Elon Musk
Discussions about the Epstein files reemerged after the fallout between Trump and Elon Musk.
Over a month after he stepped down from his official government role, the SpaceX mogul dropped "the really big bomb" in a since-deleted X post.
"@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" Musk wrote.
The billionaire has shared more related posts and memes afterward, including a tweet that read, "Wow, amazing that Epstein 'killed himself' and Ghislaine [Maxwell] is in federal prison for a hoax."
Jack Posobiec
In a press conference, Jack Posobiec declared he would not rest "until we go full Jan. 6 committee on the Epstein files."
He added, "Every single client involved should have an FBI agent at their door going after them the same way they went after the Jan. 6ers. That's how we should go after everyone on the Epstein client list."
Posobiec also revealed on X that they were told "more was coming" and that the answers "were out there and would be provided."
"Incredible how utterly mismanaged this Epstein mess has been. And it didn't have to be," he continued.
Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan took to his "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast to slam the Trump administration for failing to release more files related to Epstein.
"They've got videotape and all a sudden they don't," he said. "You had the director of the FBI on this show saying, 'If there was [a videotape], nothing you're looking for is on those tapes.'"
The podcaster further expressed his dismay, noting, "They can lie about all kinds of things, and this is today with the internet, like look, 'Where are the Epstein files? Can't find 'em, don't exist.' Like, they can get away with s---, man."
Kevin Sorbo
Kevin Sorbo flooded his X with criticism amid the Epstein files debacle.
He shared in one post, "So…nothing new was released today. So much for government transparency."
The Hercules: The Legendary Journeys star also lambasted the attorney general and her inconsistent statements.
"I'm confused. Pam Bondi told us on camera that she had the Epstein list. Now she says it doesn't exist," Sorbo wrote. "Is she lying or incompetent? Either way, not a good case for her to stay AG."
Sorbo demanded the release of the files "now," highlighting that the government "used children who were trafficked as a publicity stunt. Disgusting."
Laura Loomer
Even Laura Loomer is not happy with Trump's handling of the Epstein files, as it reportedly threatens to "consume his presidency."
"The best thing that the president can do is appoint a special counsel to handle the Epstein files investigation," she told Politico.
The far-right conspiracy theorist also called for Bondi's firing in a tweet, accusing her of "covering up child s-- crimes that took place under HER WATCH when she was Attorney General of Florida."
Rob Schneider
While at a Turning Point USA conference, Rob Schneider urged Trump and his administration to "release all the Epstein files, no matter the consequences."
"We've all encountered those leftists with Trump derangement syndrome," he told the crowd. "But certainly, if someone is claiming that Trump's decisions are never wrong and must be carried out exactly, isn't that just another form of Trump derangement syndrome?"
Roseanne Barr
Roseanne Barr also challenged Trump on X.
"Mr. President- Yes, we still care about Epstein. Is there a time to not care about child s-- trafficking? Read the d--- room," she tweeted.