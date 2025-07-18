10 MAGA Figures Who Have Called Out Donald Trump Over His Handling of Epstein Files

The MAGA boat is sinking.

During the 2024 U.S. presidential election campaign, Donald Trump repeatedly declared he would release and declassify the files related to the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

However, on July 7, the Justice Department announced it would not release any additional files related to the case. Attorney General Pam Bondi then released a two-page memo claiming no evidence had been found of an Epstein "client list."

The POTUS also raised eyebrows when he dismissed the importance of the issue in a lengthy post on Truth Social.

"For years, it's Epstein, over and over again," Trump wrote as he blamed the files on Democrats. "Why are we giving publicity to Files written by [Barack] Obama, Crooked Hillary [Clinton], [James] Comey, [John] Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden administration?"

Following the development, right-wing personalities — including Alex Jones — turned on Trump amid growing pushback over the president's failure to release the Epstein files as promised.

"Next the DOJ will say 'Actually, Jeffrey Epstein never even existed.' This is over the top sickening," the Infowars founder tweeted on July 8.