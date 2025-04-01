Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Vivian Blasts Father for 'Never Being a Liberal Darling': 'It Was a Marketing Scheme'
Elon Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian Wilson blasted her father in a new YouTube interview, claiming he was never “left-wing."
“People think it’s my fault,” Wilson said to influencer Hasan Piker regarding her father’s right-wing, conservative views. “I cannot take credit for that, unfortunately.”
Piker noted Musk represented himself as a “liberal darling” who actually cared about helping the environment when he helmed up Tesla, a major producer of electric vehicles.
“[Elon Musk] was not a liberal darling,” Wilson replied. “I f------ know him, he was never on the left. It was a marketing scheme."
She also said his automotive and clean energy company is a “Ponzi scheme.”
Wilson reiterated people “think that we live in a novel and that [my transition] is some tragic character motivation” but insisted this is not the case, noting the X bigwig has been “right-wing since at least 2016.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Wilson shared it had a huge impact on Musk’s thinking, as she recalled getting into an argument with him over masks in one of their last interactions. “He sent me this gif of a sheep and said, ‘Stop being sheeple,’” she recalled. “It was cringe.”
As OK! reported on March 26, Wilson trolled her father in a recent TikTok video, which began by showing screenshots of Musk’s comments on social media platform X on March 23 where he responded to a headline titled, “Elon Musk’s daughter says father’s rally gesture was ‘definitely a Nazi salute.’”
“My son, Xavier, died,” Musk responded, referring to Wilson’s name at birth, as she was born a man before transitioning to a woman. “He was killed by the woke mind virus. Now, the woke mind virus will die.”
Over the screengrab, Wilson corrected her father referring to her as Xavier by writing, “(Old name)" and including the trans flag. The video then flashed to her striking some poses while mouthing, “I look pretty good for a dead b-----.”
In an interview with Teen Vogue on March 20, Wilson went at Musk again, stating, “He’s a pathetic man-child. Why would I feel scared of him? ‘Ohhh, he has so much power.’ Nah, nah, nah. I don’t give a f---. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he’s rich? Oh, no, I’m trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here.”
She added she doesn’t “give a f---" about how much money he has or that he “owns Twitter.”
In June 2022, she filed a request to change her first and last name. She listed the reason as “gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”
Musk asserted in the past he was “tricked” into allowing his now-daughter to undergo a medical gender reassignment procedure in 2024. Wilson responded by saying she “disowned” him.