Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Vivian Blasts Father for 'Never Being a Liberal Darling': 'It Was a Marketing Scheme'

Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian blasted him in a new interview for 'not being a liberal darling,' claiming 'it was a marketing scheme.'

Elon Musk ’s estranged daughter Vivian Wilson blasted her father in a new YouTube interview, claiming he was never “left-wing."

Vivian Wilson said she cannot 'take credit' for Elon Musk's right-wing views.

“People think it’s my fault,” Wilson said to influencer Hasan Piker regarding her father’s right-wing, conservative views. “I cannot take credit for that, unfortunately.”

Piker noted Musk represented himself as a “liberal darling” who actually cared about helping the environment when he helmed up Tesla, a major producer of electric vehicles.

“[Elon Musk] was not a liberal darling,” Wilson replied. “I f------ know him, he was never on the left. It was a marketing scheme."

She also said his automotive and clean energy company is a “Ponzi scheme.”