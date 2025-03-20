Elon Musk’s Estranged Transgender Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Fumes Over Her 'Pathetic Man-Child' Father in Scathing Rant
Elon Musk's 20-year-old transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, did not hold back how she felt about her estranged father during a recent interview where she referred to him as a "pathetic man-child."
In an interview with Teen Vogue published Thursday, March 20, Wilson was asked if she was at all "scared" of her billionaire father.
"Why would I feel scared of him?" she answered. "Ohhh, he has so much power. Nah, nah, nah. I don’t give a f---. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he’s rich? Oh, no, I’m trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here."
"I don’t give a f--- how much money anyone has. I don’t. I really don’t. He owns Twitter. OK. Congratulations," she continued.
During the interview, Wilson also addressed Musk's increasing involvement in politics, particularly his affiliation with former President Donald Trump.
She mentioned feeling compelled to denounce certain actions of her father, such as a controversial gesture made at a Trump rally that resembled a Nazi salute, which Musk and the Anti-Defamation League denied.
"The Nazi salute s--- was insane," the Tesla CEO's daughter shared. "Honey, we’re going to call a fig a fig, and we’re going to call a Nazi salute what it was. That s--- was definitely a Nazi salute. The crowd is equally to blame, and I feel like people are not talking about that. That crowd should be denounced."
She also highlighted the importance of standing up against such behavior, emphasizing the need to address and condemn actions like the alleged Nazi salute.
Despite her father constantly being in the news, Wilson made it clear she remains indifferent to his actions and said she doesn't want to be tied in with him.
"It’s annoying that people associate me with him," she told the outlet. "I just don’t have any room to care anymore."
Wilson confirmed she and Musk have not spoken since 2020. She also told the outlet she does "not keep up" with the multiple children Musk fathered with other women.
"I will say I do not actually know how many siblings I have, if you include half-siblings," she confessed. "I don’t really give a f--- what they do. This is not my problem, OK?"
As OK! previously reported, Wilson had previously accused her father of utilizing s-- selective IVF for his offspring.
She has also openly criticized Musk, labeling him a "serial adulterer."
"I do not care what he said, I do not care what he thinks, he is a complete f------ psychopath and 99 percent of what he says is utter bull----," Wilson shared on social media. "So don’t give him the time of day. That’s it. This is common sense."