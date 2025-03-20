Elon Musk’s Estranged Transgender Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Fumes Over Her 'Pathetic Man-Child' Father in Scathing Rant

In an interview with Teen Vogue published Thursday, March 20, Wilson was asked if she was at all "scared" of her billionaire father.

"Why would I feel scared of him?" she answered. "Ohhh, he has so much power. Nah, nah, nah. I don’t give a f---. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he’s rich? Oh, no, I’m trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here."

"I don’t give a f--- how much money anyone has. I don’t. I really don’t. He owns Twitter. OK. Congratulations," she continued.