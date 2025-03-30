7 Times Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Vivian Wilson Has Publicly Dissed Him
Elon Musk's Daughter Called Him a 'Pathetic Man-Child'
Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian Wilson dropped scathing comments about her father while responding to a question about whether she was "scared" of the SpaceX founder.
"Why would I feel scared of him? Ohhh, he has so much power. Nah, nah, nah. I don't give a f---. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he's rich? Oh, no, I'm trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here," she said in a Teen Vogue interview published on March 20.
Wilson added, "I don't give a f--- how much money anyone has. I don't. I really don't. He owns Twitter. OK. Congratulations."
Vivian Wilson Reacted to Elon Musk's Relationship With Donald Trump
In the same Teen Vogue interview, Wilson commented on her father's affiliation with President Donald Trump and his controversial actions, including the "insane" gesture Musk made at a Trump rally that looked like a Nazi salute.
"Honey, we're going to call a fig a fig, and we're going to call a Nazi salute what it was. That s--- was definitely a Nazi salute. The crowd is equally to blame, and I feel like people are not talking about that. That crowd should be denounced," the 20-year-old transgender daughter said.
Wilson, who legally changed her name and gender because she no longer wanted to be related to Musk, added she does not want to be connected to the 53-year-old billionaire.
"It's annoying that people associate me with him," she told the outlet. "I just don't have any room to care anymore."
As for Musk's growing number of children with different women, Wilson said, "I will say I do not actually know how many siblings I have, if you include half-siblings. I don't really give a f--- what they do. This is not my problem, OK?"
Vivian Wilson Responded to Elon Musk's Transphobic Tweet
"My son, Xavier, died. He was killed by the woke mind virus. Now, the woke mind virus will die," Musk alleged in a March 22 tweet.
In a video she posted on TikTok and Instagram, Wilson condemned Musk's transphobic tweet by lip-syncing the line "I look pretty good for a dead b----," which was originally said by RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars contestant Morgan McMichaels on the show's third season.
Vivian Wilson Lambasted Elon Musk's 'Disgusting' Behavior
- Elon Musk Makes Rare Comment About His Estrangement From Daughter Vivian: 'Can't Win Them All'
- Grimes Takes a Jab at Ex Elon Musk Over His Love for Outer Space, Hints He's Full of Himself
- Elon Musk's Ex Grimes Calls Out the Billionaire for Bringing Their 4-Year-Old Son to White House Briefings: 'He Should Not Be in Public Like This'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
After Musk shared a controversial tweet about giving Taylor Swift a child, Wilson took to social media to condemn the Tesla CEO.
"I saw 'the tweet.' Heinous incel nonsense is in fact heinous incel nonsense," said Wilson.
She continued, "I don't really have anything to add to it, it's just abhorrent. That much is obvious and if you don't see how then you're part of the problem. I would just like to say to my audience members, don't let people talk to you like that. It's disgusting, it's belittling and incredibly sexist. You deserve better."
Elon Musk Was Not Around as Vivian Wilson Grew Up
In another interview, Wilson slammed Musk for not being a present dad, insisting he would be more aware of her struggles if he was around as she grew older.
"He doesn't know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn't there," she explained. "And in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness."
Wilson continued, "I've been reduced to a happy little stereotype. I think that says a lot about how he views queer people and children in general."
Vivian Wilson Branded Elon Musk a 'Serial Adulterer'
Wilson lashed out at Musk after the Neuralink co-founder denounced her transition.
"You are not a family man, you are a serial adulterer who won't stop f------ lying about your own children," she shared on Threads in August 2024. "You are not a Christian, as far as I'm aware you've never stepped foot in a church. You are not some 'bastion for equality/progress.'"
According to Wilson, Musk "called Arabic the 'language of the enemy' when I was 6, have been sued for discrimation [sic] multiple times, and are from Apartheid South Africa."
She also said the patriarch has no plans to save the planet and does not "give a f--- about climate change."
"You single-handedly disillusioned me with how gullible we are as a species because somehow people keep believing you for reasons that continue to evade me," she concluded her rant.
Elon Musk Allegedly Berated Her for Being Q---- as a Child
Responding to Musk's comments about her and her transgender identity, Wilson spoke in a phone interview where she smashed her father over his statements that crossed a line.
"I think he was under the assumption that I wasn't going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged," she told NBC News. "Which I'm not going to do, because if you're going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I'm not just gonna let that slide."
Wilson described Musk as a "cold" father and "very quick to anger," adding, "He is uncaring and narcissistic."
The tech mogul, per Wilson, would harass her due to her feminine traits as a child and pressure her to act and look more masculine.
"I was in fourth grade. We went on this road trip that I didn't know was actually just an advertisement for one of the cars — I don't remember which one — and he was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high. It was cruel," she recalled.