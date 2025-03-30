7 Times Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Vivian Wilson Has Publicly Dissed Him

In the same Teen Vogue interview, Wilson commented on her father's affiliation with President Donald Trump and his controversial actions, including the "insane" gesture Musk made at a Trump rally that looked like a Nazi salute.

"Honey, we're going to call a fig a fig, and we're going to call a Nazi salute what it was. That s--- was definitely a Nazi salute. The crowd is equally to blame, and I feel like people are not talking about that. That crowd should be denounced," the 20-year-old transgender daughter said.

Wilson, who legally changed her name and gender because she no longer wanted to be related to Musk, added she does not want to be connected to the 53-year-old billionaire.

"It's annoying that people associate me with him," she told the outlet. "I just don't have any room to care anymore."

As for Musk's growing number of children with different women, Wilson said, "I will say I do not actually know how many siblings I have, if you include half-siblings. I don't really give a f--- what they do. This is not my problem, OK?"