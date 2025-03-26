NEWS Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Vivian Wilson Trolls Him in Scathing TikTok Video: 'I Look Pretty Good for a Dead B----' Source: @vivllainous/TikTok; MEGA Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian Wilson slammed him, saying she looks 'pretty good for a dead b----.'

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter Victoria Wilson slammed him in a recent TikTok video.

Source: MEGA Elon Musk said his son 'died.'

The video began by showing screenshots of Musk’s comments on social media platform X on March 23 where he responded to a headline titled, “Elon Musk’s daughter says father’s rally gesture was ‘definitely a Nazi salute.’” “My son, Xavier, died,” Musk responded, referring to Wilson’s name at birth, as she was born a man before transitioning to a woman. “He was killed by the woke mind virus. Now, the woke mind virus will die.” Over the screengrab, Wilson corrected her father referring to her as Xavier by writing, “(Old name)" and including the trans flag. The video then flashed to her striking some poses while mouthing, “I look pretty good for a dead b-----.”

Source: @vivllainous/TikTok Vivian Wilson changed her last name as she doesn't want to be related to Elon Musk.

She captioned the clip, “And you don’t #trans,” getting in another dig at her famous father. In an interview with Teen Vogue on March 20, Wilson went at Musk, stating, “He’s a pathetic man-child. Why would I feel scared of him? ‘Ohhh, he has so much power.’ Nah, nah, nah. I don’t give a f---. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he’s rich? Oh, no, I’m trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here.” She added she doesn’t “give a f---" about how much money he has or that he “owns Twitter.” “Congratulations,” she added in jest.

Source: MEGA Vivian Wilson said Elon Musk is a 'pathetic man-child.'

While her mother had her back regarding her transition, Wilson confirmed Musk was not in her corner. “He was not as supportive as my mom,” she said. “First of all, I had not talked to him in months — in months — so I had to get f-------- parental consent to get testosterone blockers and [hormone replacement therapy].” “She kind of [pieced it together], so when I came out, she pretended to be slightly surprised for 30 seconds and then was like, ‘Yeah, honey. OK,’” she added of her mom. In June 2022, she filed a request to change her first and last name. She listed the reason as “gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Source: @vivllainous/TikTok Elon Musk said he was 'tricked' into allowing his now-daughter to undergo a medical gender reassignment procedure.