Elon Musk's Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Vows 'Nothing's Gonna Hurt' Her Son in Rare Photo
May 29 2026, Published 2:03 p.m. ET
Elon Musk's ex Ashley St. Clair shared a rare photo of their 1-year-old son, Romulus, along with a pointed message.
In the Thursday, May 28, Instagram Stories upload, she had "Nothing's Gonna Hurt You Baby" by Cigarettes After S-- playin in the background, notably starting the lyrics on the title.
Ashley St. Clair Shared Rare Photo of Her Son
In the photo, the influencer can be seen holding the toddler's hands as they walked along the beach.
St. Clair was dressed casually in black shorts, a white tank top and a bucket hat, using an orange heart emoji to cover her son's face.
Ashley St. Clair and Elon Musk Are Locked in a Custody Battle
Though St. Clair offered no context for the post, she and the Tesla CEO, 54, have been locked in a custody battle over their son. The pair welcomed Romulus in September 2024, marking Musk's 13th child with four different women.
Musk revealed he was filing for full custody in January after St. Clair apologized for previous comments she made against the trans community.
- Elon Musk's Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Fires Back After He Threatened to Sue for Full Custody Over Implication She Might 'Transition' Their Son
- Elon Musk's Alleged Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Finally Reveals Son's Name Amid Messy Paternity Battle
- Elon Musk's Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Admits Tesla CEO Was 'Intoxicating' When They First Met as Tense Custody Battle Lingers
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Ashley St. Clair Said Elon Musk Got 'Awkward' After Learning About Her Pregnancy
"I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a 1-year-old boy," Musk wrote in an X post, responding to a comment that allegedly alluded to his ex coming out "in support of trans grooming."
More recently, St. Clair opened up about her former connection with the SpaceX founder and how their relationship got awkward after he learned she was pregnant with their son.
“Get ready with me while I talk about when things started going south with Elon,” St. Clair stated in the video shared on May 21.
She began by speaking highly about the early days of their romance during a getaway in St. Barts, when they were "emotionally intimate" and discussing the possibility of having children.
Things Changed After Ashley St. Clair's Pregnancy
“When Elon was like, ‘You should have kids, my only limited resource is time,’ of course, it is appealing to do what I always wanted to…be a mom and not have to worry about the s--- going on in this economy,” St. Clair said during the video.
However, things allegedly shifted once St. Clair took a pregnancy test that was positive.
"As soon as I’m pregnant, this is when things start getting weird," she explained, suggesting Musk's behavior became inconsistent. "There's just things that are not adding up or that are different from what he previously said to me."