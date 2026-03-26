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Elon Musk's Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Admits Tesla CEO Was 'Intoxicating' When They First Met as Tense Custody Battle Lingers

Photo of Ashley St. Clair
Source: The Bulwark podcast/YouTube, MEGA

Elon Musk’s baby mama Ashley St. Clair spoke out about the early days of their relationship, revealing that the Tesla founder was ‘intoxicating’ when they first met.

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March 26 2026, Published 3:39 p.m. ET

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Though Elon Musk and baby mama Ashley St. Clair are in the midst of a custody battle, she recently admitted the tech CEO was "intoxicating" when they first crossed paths.

"When I first met him, I thought he was very interesting," St. Clair spilled in an interview with political strategist Tim Miller, who asked about the Tesla founder's "manic behavior."

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Ashley St. Clair Called Elon Musk 'Intoxicating'

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Photo of Ashley St. Clair admitted Elon Musk was 'intoxicating' when they first met.
Source: The Bulwark podcast/YouTube

Ashley St. Clair admitted Elon Musk was 'intoxicating' when they first met.

"Especially since I was 23, 24 [years old] at the time," she continued, pointing out that guys her age were "not talking about philosophy or Schopenhauer or the Greeks."

"So finding someone who could speak about something, and at the time, you think this individual is a part of something so much bigger than themselves, and they’re ‘fighting the good fight,’" she explained. "That’s very intoxicating to a young girl who does not have a fully developed prefrontal cortex at the time.”

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Photo of Ashley St. Clair and Elon Musk welcomed their son in February 2025.
Source: MEGA;@stclairashley/x

Ashley St. Clair and Elon Musk welcomed their son in February 2025.

The prefrontal cortex, located behind the forehead, is responsible for decision-making and cognitive behavior, and understood to finish developing around age 25.

The influencer, who welcomed their son, Romulus, in February 2025, said "there's been a difference" in her view of the CEO as she got older.

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Ashley St. Clair and Elon Musk Welcomed Son in February 2025

Photo of Elon Musk reportedly offered Ashley St. Clair $15 million to keep their son a secret.
Source: mega;@stclairashley/x

Elon Musk reportedly offered Ashley St. Clair $15 million to keep their son a secret.

St. Clair and Musk's son marked the tech mogul's 13th child, and he is the fourth woman he shares children with.

St. Clair went public with the news months after giving birth, blasting Musk for refusing to acknowledge his role as Romulus' father and claiming he offered her $15 million to keep their son a secret.

“Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days, and you have not responded,” St. Clair wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?”

Ashley St. Clair and Elon Musk's Custody Battle Continues

Photo of Elon Musk threatened to file for full custody in January.
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk threatened to file for full custody in January.

Their drama has only intensified as Musk tweeted in January that he would be filing for full custody of their son, seemingly sparked by St. Clair's apology for previous comments she made against the transgender community.

"I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy," Musk wrote in a post on X, replying to a comment that alluded to St. Clair coming out "in support of trans grooming."

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