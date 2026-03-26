Elon Musk's Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Admits Tesla CEO Was 'Intoxicating' When They First Met as Tense Custody Battle Lingers
March 26 2026, Published 3:39 p.m. ET
Though Elon Musk and baby mama Ashley St. Clair are in the midst of a custody battle, she recently admitted the tech CEO was "intoxicating" when they first crossed paths.
"When I first met him, I thought he was very interesting," St. Clair spilled in an interview with political strategist Tim Miller, who asked about the Tesla founder's "manic behavior."
Ashley St. Clair Called Elon Musk 'Intoxicating'
"Especially since I was 23, 24 [years old] at the time," she continued, pointing out that guys her age were "not talking about philosophy or Schopenhauer or the Greeks."
"So finding someone who could speak about something, and at the time, you think this individual is a part of something so much bigger than themselves, and they’re ‘fighting the good fight,’" she explained. "That’s very intoxicating to a young girl who does not have a fully developed prefrontal cortex at the time.”
The prefrontal cortex, located behind the forehead, is responsible for decision-making and cognitive behavior, and understood to finish developing around age 25.
The influencer, who welcomed their son, Romulus, in February 2025, said "there's been a difference" in her view of the CEO as she got older.
- Elon Musk's Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Fires Back After He Threatened to Sue for Full Custody Over Implication She Might 'Transition' Their Son
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Ashley St. Clair and Elon Musk Welcomed Son in February 2025
St. Clair and Musk's son marked the tech mogul's 13th child, and he is the fourth woman he shares children with.
St. Clair went public with the news months after giving birth, blasting Musk for refusing to acknowledge his role as Romulus' father and claiming he offered her $15 million to keep their son a secret.
“Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days, and you have not responded,” St. Clair wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?”
Ashley St. Clair and Elon Musk's Custody Battle Continues
Their drama has only intensified as Musk tweeted in January that he would be filing for full custody of their son, seemingly sparked by St. Clair's apology for previous comments she made against the transgender community.
"I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy," Musk wrote in a post on X, replying to a comment that alluded to St. Clair coming out "in support of trans grooming."