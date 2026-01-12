or
Elon Musk Declares He's Filing for Sole Custody of His and Ashley St. Clair's Son After She Apologizes for Anti-Transgender Comments

Split photo of Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair
Source: mega;@stclairashley/x

Ashley St. Clair secretly gave birth in September 2024.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 12 2026, Updated 4:58 p.m. ET

Elon Musk has had a sudden change of heart over son Romulus St. Clair, whom he shares with Ashley St. Clair.

Though the tech mogul stayed silent when St. Clair first revealed she was the mother of his child, he now wants full custody of the tot due to her recent apology for making anti-transgender comments.

Elon Musk Says He Wants Full Cutsody

Photo of Elon Musk said he's filing for sole custody of the son he shares with Ashley St.Clair.
Source: mega

Elon Musk said he's filing for sole custody of the son he shares with Ashley St.Clair.

"I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy," he wrote on X on Monday, January 12, after a critic claimed St. Clair "abandoned" being a "right-winger" for a "paycheck."

It's unclear if St. Clair, 27, ever made any remarks about their son transitioning, as her recent comments on social media were just supporting the transgender community.

Ashley St. Clair Apologizes for Anti-Transgender Remarks

Photo of The Tesla founder claimed that St. Clair made a statement 'implying she might transition a one-year-old boy.'
Source: @stclairashley/x

The Tesla founder claimed St. Clair made a statement 'implying she might transition a one-year-old boy.'

Some of St. Clair's comments appeared to be referring to Musk's estranged transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson.

"I feel immense guilt for my role. And even more guilt that things I have said in the past may have caused my son's sister more pain," she explained to a fan's question. "I [don't really know] how to make amends for many of these things but I have been trying incredibly hard privately to learn + advocate for those within the trans community that I've hurt."

MORE ON:
Elon Musk

Source: @elonmusk/x

St. Clair admitted she and Musk never dated.

St. Clair explained she's kept mum on the topic because she's "gone back and forth over whether my voice would be helpful on the issue since it will be framed as disingenuous or just turning bc I’m 'scorned.'"

"Even this reply will become right wing hysteria but yeah I am sorry. Let me know how I can help," she added.

Inside Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair's Relationship

Photo of The businessman allegedly agreed to pay St. Clair $500K per month in child support before cutting back on the amount.
Source: mega

The businessman allegedly agreed to pay St. Clair $500K per month in child support before cutting back on the amount.

After St. Clair revealed in February 2025 that she gave birth to his child in September 2024, she hit back at claims that she was trying to "trap" the Tesla founder. She also alleged Musk has been ignoring her attempt to connect to finalize a custody plan.

"We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share," her spokesperson said at the time.

Photo of St. Clair also said she was filing for custody.
Source: @stclairashley/x;mega

St. Clair also said she was filing for custody.

In a 2025 interview, the influencer said she "was told to keep [the pregnancy] a secret... forever."

She explained that the two never dated, but once she found out she was pregnant, he paid for her Manhattan apartment, where she was "isolated" from society.

"Every part of my career and everything I used to do I couldn’t do anymore. I was told not to tell anybody,” she recalled of the situation.

Musk alleged he agreed to give her $500,000 a year for child support, but she claimed that he cut that significantly after she made public comments about him. St. Clair has also said she was filing for full custody.

