Elon Musk Declares He's Filing for Sole Custody of His and Ashley St. Clair's Son After She Apologizes for Anti-Transgender Comments

Article continues below advertisement

Elon Musk has had a sudden change of heart over son Romulus St. Clair, whom he shares with Ashley St. Clair. Though the tech mogul stayed silent when St. Clair first revealed she was the mother of his child, he now wants full custody of the tot due to her recent apology for making anti-transgender comments.

Article continues below advertisement

Elon Musk Says He Wants Full Cutsody

Source: mega Elon Musk said he's filing for sole custody of the son he shares with Ashley St.Clair.

"I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy," he wrote on X on Monday, January 12, after a critic claimed St. Clair "abandoned" being a "right-winger" for a "paycheck." It's unclear if St. Clair, 27, ever made any remarks about their son transitioning, as her recent comments on social media were just supporting the transgender community.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley St. Clair Apologizes for Anti-Transgender Remarks

Source: @stclairashley/x The Tesla founder claimed St. Clair made a statement 'implying she might transition a one-year-old boy.'

Some of St. Clair's comments appeared to be referring to Musk's estranged transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson. "I feel immense guilt for my role. And even more guilt that things I have said in the past may have caused my son's sister more pain," she explained to a fan's question. "I [don't really know] how to make amends for many of these things but I have been trying incredibly hard privately to learn + advocate for those within the trans community that I've hurt."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 12, 2026 Source: @elonmusk/x St. Clair admitted she and Musk never dated.

St. Clair explained she's kept mum on the topic because she's "gone back and forth over whether my voice would be helpful on the issue since it will be framed as disingenuous or just turning bc I’m 'scorned.'" "Even this reply will become right wing hysteria but yeah I am sorry. Let me know how I can help," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair's Relationship

Source: mega The businessman allegedly agreed to pay St. Clair $500K per month in child support before cutting back on the amount.

After St. Clair revealed in February 2025 that she gave birth to his child in September 2024, she hit back at claims that she was trying to "trap" the Tesla founder. She also alleged Musk has been ignoring her attempt to connect to finalize a custody plan. "We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share," her spokesperson said at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @stclairashley/x;mega St. Clair also said she was filing for custody.