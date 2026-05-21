Ashley St. Clair Reveals Her Relationship With Elon Musk Changed Dramatically After He Learned She Was Pregnant With Their Son

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In a recent TikTok video, Ashley St. Clair shared her experience of how her relationship with Elon Musk changed dramatically after she announced her pregnancy. The former conservative influencer expressed that things became awkward when Musk learned about the pregnancy of their son.

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Pregnancy Reportedly Shifted Elon Musk’s Behavior

Source: MEGA She said things changed after her pregnancy announcement.

“Get ready with me while I talk about when things started going south with Elon,” St. Clair stated in the video shared last week. She recounted how their relationship deepened during a getaway in St. Barts, where they discussed having children together. Prior to her pregnancy, St. Clair described their connection as “emotionally intimate.” However, once she revealed that she was expecting, she noticed a shift. “As soon as I’m pregnant, this is when things start getting weird,” she explained, suggesting that Musk’s behavior became inconsistent. "There’s just things that are not adding up or that are different from what he previously said to me,” she added. St. Clair acknowledged that her claims might be hard for others to believe but insisted that Musk was “so much more normal” before she became pregnant. She highlighted the drastic change in his demeanor. “It was [a] very normal conversation,” she noted, reminiscing about Musk's previously humorous side that seemed to fade away.

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Ashley St. Clair Reflected on Motherhood and Family

Source: @asc.sys/INSTAGRAM The influencer reflected on her hopes for family life.

The influencer, who had a son with a previous partner before meeting Musk, shared her feelings about being a single mom. She had thought her dreams of a traditional family were over, but Musk’s encouragement to have more children reignited her hopes. “When Elon was like, ‘You should have kids, my only limited resource is time,’ of course, it is appealing to do what I always wanted to…be a mom and not have to worry about the s–t going on in this economy,” St. Clair expressed.

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Custody Threats Escalated Public Tensions

Source: MEGA Elon Musk reportedly threatened legal action over custody concerns.

Tensions have escalated between St. Clair and Musk. Sources indicate that Musk threatened legal action for custody of their son following St. Clair’s public apology for her past transphobia. “I feel immense guilt for my role,” she tweeted, referencing her previous comments that may have affected Musk’s trans daughter, Vivian Wilson. Musk’s response to St. Clair’s apology was swift. “I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy,” he tweeted.

The Public Fallout Continued to Grow

Source: MEGA The public fallout between them intensified online.