or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Elon Musk
OK LogoNEWS

Ashley St. Clair Reveals Her Relationship With Elon Musk Changed Dramatically After He Learned She Was Pregnant With Their Son

Photo of Ashley St. Clair and Elon Musk.
Source: MEGA; @asc.sys/INSTAGRAM

Ashley St. Clair discussed her relationship with Elon Musk.

Profile Image

May 21 2026, Published 10:31 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

In a recent TikTok video, Ashley St. Clair shared her experience of how her relationship with Elon Musk changed dramatically after she announced her pregnancy.

The former conservative influencer expressed that things became awkward when Musk learned about the pregnancy of their son.

Article continues below advertisement

Pregnancy Reportedly Shifted Elon Musk’s Behavior

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of She said things changed after her pregnancy announcement.
Source: MEGA

She said things changed after her pregnancy announcement.

“Get ready with me while I talk about when things started going south with Elon,” St. Clair stated in the video shared last week. She recounted how their relationship deepened during a getaway in St. Barts, where they discussed having children together.

Prior to her pregnancy, St. Clair described their connection as “emotionally intimate.” However, once she revealed that she was expecting, she noticed a shift. “As soon as I’m pregnant, this is when things start getting weird,” she explained, suggesting that Musk’s behavior became inconsistent. "There’s just things that are not adding up or that are different from what he previously said to me,” she added.

St. Clair acknowledged that her claims might be hard for others to believe but insisted that Musk was “so much more normal” before she became pregnant. She highlighted the drastic change in his demeanor. “It was [a] very normal conversation,” she noted, reminiscing about Musk's previously humorous side that seemed to fade away.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley St. Clair Reflected on Motherhood and Family

Image of The influencer reflected on her hopes for family life.
Source: @asc.sys/INSTAGRAM

The influencer reflected on her hopes for family life.

The influencer, who had a son with a previous partner before meeting Musk, shared her feelings about being a single mom. She had thought her dreams of a traditional family were over, but Musk’s encouragement to have more children reignited her hopes.

“When Elon was like, ‘You should have kids, my only limited resource is time,’ of course, it is appealing to do what I always wanted to…be a mom and not have to worry about the s–t going on in this economy,” St. Clair expressed.

MORE ON:
Elon Musk

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Custody Threats Escalated Public Tensions

Image of Elon Musk reportedly threatened legal action over custody concerns.
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk reportedly threatened legal action over custody concerns.

Tensions have escalated between St. Clair and Musk. Sources indicate that Musk threatened legal action for custody of their son following St. Clair’s public apology for her past transphobia. “I feel immense guilt for my role,” she tweeted, referencing her previous comments that may have affected Musk’s trans daughter, Vivian Wilson.

Musk’s response to St. Clair’s apology was swift. “I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy,” he tweeted.

The Public Fallout Continued to Grow

Image of The public fallout between them intensified online.
Source: MEGA

The public fallout between them intensified online.

As St. Clair continues to navigate the realities of motherhood and her complicated relationship with Musk, she remains committed to ensuring her children's well-being. “I don’t think that’s a crazy position to take,” she stated, underscoring her devotion to her family.

This unfolding story captures the attention of the public, raising questions about the future of St. Clair and Musk's relationship. Will they reconcile their differences for the sake of their child, or will the conflict deepen? The world watches closely.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.