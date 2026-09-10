Elon Musk’s First Wife Says He Made Her Feel 'Insignificant' in Bombshell New Documentary

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Elon Musk’s first wife, Justine Musk, is opening up about the moments in their marriage that left her feeling “insignificant.” Justine spoke candidly about her eight-year marriage to the billionaire in Alex Gibney’s new four-hour documentary Musk, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday, September 8. “I learned the term ‘gaslighting’ through my relationship with Elon,” the 54-year-old said in the documentary, adding, “He was constantly remarking on the ways he found me lacking.”

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Justine Musk Recalled Feeling 'Insignificant' During Marriage to Elon Musk

Source: MEGA; JUSTINEMUSK/INSTAGRAM Justine Musk recalled Elon Musk calling himself the 'alpha.'

The author also recalled an uncomfortable moment from their wedding night in 2000. As the newlyweds shared their first dance, Justine said Elon told her, “I am the alpha in this relationship.” According to her, the Tesla CEO frequently talked down to her and made her feel “insignificant,” treating her more like an employee than a partner. The couple went on to welcome six children together. Their first child, son Nevada, tragically died from sudden infant death syndrome at 10 weeks old. She also pushed back against the billionaire’s account of their son’s death. In a 2022 X post, Elon wrote, “My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat.” But Justine said she was the one holding Nevada when he died. “I held him in my arms when he died,” she said.

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Justine Musk Detailed Daughter Vivian’s Relationship With Elon Musk

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Source: MEGA Justine Musk disputed Elon Musk’s account of son Nevada’s death.

The novelist had previously detailed the heartbreaking loss in a 2010 Marie Claire essay, writing that Nevada spent three days on life support before the couple made the decision to take him off it. The documentary also touches on the strained relationship between Elon and their daughter Vivian, who came out as transgender. Justine alleged that the tech mogul cut off the model’s health insurance after she came out and said he “never tried to repair things” with her. “It’s not in his nature,” Justine said, adding that he told her to tell the 22-year-old, “I’ll always love her.”

Source: MEGA Alex Gibney’s Musk documentary set for October 16 release.