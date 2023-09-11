Elon Musk's 11 Children: Everything to Know About His Growing Family

After Nevada's death, the then-couple welcomed twins and triplets within five years.

"I buried my feelings ... coping with Nevada's death by making my first visit to an IVF clinic less than two months later," Justine wrote. "Elon and I planned to get pregnant again as swiftly as possible. Within the next five years, I gave birth to twins, then triplets."

One of the twins, Vivian Jenna Wilson, filed to legally change her name and gender from Xavier Musk to their current name as she no longer wants to be related to the SpaceX mogul, a report by TMZ revealed.

Vivian wrote in the filing that the reason behind her desire to change her name and gender was "Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

In October 2022, Musk told Financial Times that he believes his child does not want to be associated with him because of the supposed "full-on communism" in taking over elite schools and universities by neo-Marxists.