'Dead B----!': Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Vivian Disowns the Billionaire After He Says She Was 'Killed' by 'Woke Mind Virus'
Tesla CEO and X Owner Elon Musk has officially been disowned by his trans daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson — after he made a shocking comment about her. Taking to Threads, the social media platform Meta created to compete with Musk’s X, Wilson wrote, “I look pretty good for a dead b-----" over a photo of herself. She also explicitly confirmed that she has disowned Musk and wants her followers to know this was her decision, not Musk’s.
On July 22, an interview appeared on The Daily Wire with Musk, where he alleged he was “tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier.” What Musk was referring to were documents to allow Wilson to change from a man to a woman.
"This is before I had any understanding of what was going on,” Musk elaborated. “COVID was going on, so there was a lot of confusion, and I was told Xavier might commit suicide if he doesn’t [make the change].”
As if those allegations weren’t shocking enough, Musk went on to claim his child is dead. “They call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason,” Musk said. “The reason they call it ‘deadnaming’ is because your son is dead. My son Xavier is dead — killed by the woke-mind virus.”
“I vowed to destroy the woke-mind virus after that,” Musk later added. “And we’re making some progress.”
Aside from mocking her father’s comment about her being dead, Wilson also shared an old tweet Musk had put out, claiming that she was “born gay and slightly autistic.”
Noting these claims are “entirely fake,” Wilson went on to share more on the accusations her father had made.
“Like, literally none of this ever happened. Ever,” she said on social media. “I don’t even know where he got this from.”
“My best guess is he went to the Milo Yiannopoulis school of gay stereotypes, just picked some at random and said, ‘eh- good enough’ in a last-ditch attempt to garner sympathy points when he is so obviously in the wrong even in his own f------ story,” Wilson added.
Musk has been very outspoken in his support of Donald Trump to be the next president. This would make sense with Musk’s views, as Trump’s policy ideas and many of his supporters — as well as Trump’s VP pick J.D. Vance — are anti-trans.