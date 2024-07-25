On July 22, an interview appeared on The Daily Wire with Musk, where he alleged he was “tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier.” What Musk was referring to were documents to allow Wilson to change from a man to a woman.

"This is before I had any understanding of what was going on,” Musk elaborated. “COVID was going on, so there was a lot of confusion, and I was told Xavier might commit suicide if he doesn’t [make the change].”