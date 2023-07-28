Elon Musk Reacts to Ex-Wife Talulah Riley's Engagement to Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster
No bitter exes here! Elon Musk reacted to his ex-wife Talulah Riley getting engaged to Thomas Brodie-Sangster.
Riley and Brodie-Sangster, who appeared in Love Actually when he was 13 years old, both shared the exciting news via social media.
The actor, 33, captioned a photo of himself with his lady, writing, "Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged. Love is all around X."
For her part, the blonde beauty, 37, shared the exciting news via Twitter, writing, "Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!"
Of course, Riley received a slew of positive messages from her pals, including ex Musk, whom she was married to from 2010 to 2012 and then from 2013 to 2016.
“Congratulations!” he wrote alongside a red heart emoji.
Others weighed in, with one writing, "God bless!" while another said, "Awww that’s sweet @elonmusk …congratulations to the newly engaged couple. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness."
A third person complimented Musk for being mature about the situation. "So classy of you. I imagine that you loved her so much. You are such a gentleman," they said.
Though Musk, 52, and Riley were in an on-again, off-again relationship for many years, the pair still remain "good friends," the English actress previously said in an interview with The Independent.
The Westworld star also explained why they got married twice, admitting it "made sense at the time."
“I suppose the reason to get remarried was just because it felt silly to be together unmarried after having been married. You know, it’s like a habit,” she said. “He’s a great friend. He looks out for me. We are in a happy place now, where we’re good to each other, which is really nice. I have here utmost love for him.”
Before Riley and Musk were an item, the businessman was married to Justine Musk, whom he shares six children with. However, their first child, Nevada Alexander, died at 10 weeks old from sudden infant death syndrome. They share 18-year-old twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin, as well as triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, who were born in 2006.
The entrepreneur also haas two children with ex-girlfriend Grimes — a son named X Æ A-Xii and adaughter Exa Dark Sideræl. In 2021, he secretly welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis.